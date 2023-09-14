The Northern Mariana Islands Basketball Federation will begin its 2023-2024 senior national team program tryouts and selection process with a meeting this Saturday, Sept. 16, at 10am in the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium conference room.
At the same time, a meeting discussing the Marianas 3x3 Basketball Series—whose overall winner will represent the CNMI at the FIBA 3X3 Asia Cup in Singapore, will also be held.
For individuals interested in joining the senior national program and representing the NMI at the Micronesian Games in Marshall Islands in June 2024 will go through a nine-month program consisting of four phases.
The program includes a three-month off-season training from Oct. 2 to Dec. 29 with a main focus on strength and conditioning, and secondary focus on skills.
Phase 2 is open tryouts, which will be held from Jan. 4 to 13, while the selection of the Top 20 men and women players will be held on Jan. 15.
Phase 3 is a two-and-a-half-month pre-season training from Jan. 16 to March 31 focused on team plays along with conditioning and skills, followed by the selection of a 15-player roster team on March 2.
Phase 4 is a three-month on-season training from April 8 to June 14 while the selection of a 12-player roster team will be announced on April 25.
This all wraps up and leads to Phase 5, which is the 10-day 2024 Micronesian Games in Marshall Islands from June 15 to 24, 2024.
Marianas 3x3 Basketball Series
As for the Marianas 3x3 Basketball Series, it is open to any team whether they want to participate in the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup or not.
The series will be played at the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium, with an open men and open women division.
The series begins on Oct. 26, 27, 28. Each month after that until February will have a weekend tournament. The following are the scheduled dates: Nov. 16, 17, and 18; Dec. 21, 22, and 23; Jan. 18, 19, and 20; and Feb. 15, 16, and 17.
The entrance fee per team is $300. The check must be payable to the Northern Mariana Islands Basketball Federation.
The registration fee/rosters/waiver forms deadline is on Oct. 17, 2023, on a first come, first serve basis and must be paid with all forms.
To be eligible, a player:
- Must possess a U.S. passport not expiring within one year from March 2024.
- Must not have played for the national team in basketball and/or 3x3 for another country in an official FIBA competition of FIBA.
- Must be at least 18 years old by March 1, 2024, and must turn 19 years old or older by the end of 2024.
- Must have participated in at least three FIBA 3x3 competitions.
League format:
- Maximum of 12 teams for men and eight for women.
- Single round robin/two pools (Pool A and Pool B).
- Knockout round: Top 4 teams advance from each pool for men and top two teams from each pool for women.
- All games will be played under FIBA 3x3 rules and regulations.
- All teams will be given points at the end of each month with the following scoring system:
• 1st place = 50 points
• 2nd place = 40 points
• 3rd place = 30 points
• 4th place = 20 points
• All other teams = 10 points
For more information, call (670) 287-3103 or email nmibasketballfederation@gmail.com.
