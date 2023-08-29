The Northern Mariana Islands Basketball Federation would like to remind those interested in joining the upcoming 2023 NMIBF Inter-Government/Business Basketball League, of a meeting today, Tuesday, 5pm, at the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium.
NMIBF president James Lee said the maximum number of teams for the league is 10 and is on a first-pay, first-serve basis, with no reservations.
The technical meeting and deadline for rosters, waiver forms, and entrance fees is on Sept. 14 at 5pm, also at the Ada gym.
The format and rules for the tournament are as follows: It’s a round robin for the regular season, which is set to start on Sept. 18 and end on Nov. 2; the Top 6 teams will advance to the double-elimination rounds for the playoffs, semifinals, and finals.
Each roster is capped at 18, but only 15 players are active per game; players must be working for the company for more than two months; and the company must provide employment verification or rosters signed by the Human Resources department.
The playoffs are scheduled for Nov. 4, with the championship game set for Nov. 16.
All games will take place in the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium.
Besides this league, the NMIBF has a slew of new tournaments that will kickstart in September and last until June 2024, for a whole 10-month basketball calendar in the CNMI.
Specific details and dates of those tournaments will be posted in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.