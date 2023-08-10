No Excuse didn’t give No Choice a chance to score much during their game, as No Excuse won via a blowout, 20-2, in the 2023 Budweiser Belau Amateur Softball Association Slow Pitch Open League last Sunday at the DanDan Softball Field.
It was a shortened game as No Choice left 13 runs unanswered by the second inning. No Choice’s Brandon Echalico scored the lone run and they went down in order in the next inning.
Meanwhile, No Excuse continued to rack up runs and scored five in the third inning for a 19-run lead.
No Excuse was popping balls far into the air as 13 of their runs came from home runs. Audie Maratita went 3-for-3 home runs, while Franko Nakamura, Byron Kaipat, and Jun Kaipat hit two each.
When No Choice could only score one more run via a home run from NBennett Williams, the game ended via the run-mercy ruling.
Team Mac 22, Seaweed Vibes 6
In another one sided, run-mercy ruled game, Team Mac beat Seaweed Vibes, 22-6.
Team Mac only went scoreless in one inning, but put up big numbers in their short four-inning bout.
Six runs were made in the first inning by Team Mac from back-to-back RBI singles from the top of the lineup with one home run by Dave Malwelbug. In the third inning, after a two-run stint in the second inning by Seaweed Vibes, Team Mac added more runs and scored seven for a 13-2 game.
When it seemed like maybe Seaweed Vibes might have a chance to catch up, Team Mac scored eight runs against Seaweed Vibes pitcher Ikluk Masayos.
Seaweed Vibes would go on to score just three more runs for a 6-22 final.
Just 4 Fun 13, Dat’s It 4
Just 4 Fun weren’t playing around as they scored early and won, 13-4.
A leadoff home run by Just 4 Fun’s Shane Yamada started a seven-run first inning, as Brian Camacho scored a two-RBI home run, followed by a three-RBI homer by Jordan Suel.
Dat’s It was zip until the fourth inning when they made their four and final runs. Wally Emul hit a three-run home run, with another home run by Kaipo Dikito.
Just 4 Fun then scored five more runs in the next inning and won when Dat’s It could not score anymore.
Saipal 15, TuTuRamZ 14
In a close game, Saipal won over TuTuRamZ, 15-14.
Despite a last-inning outburst of runs for TuTuRamZ, Saipal hit a walk-off home run by Syl Kapileo in their last at-bat to break the 14-14 tie and win the game by one.
TuTuRamZ had scored eight runs in the sixth inning and were down by six runs as Saipal had already scored 14 runs by the fifth inning. When it seemed like an easy win for Saipal, TuTuRamz tied it up in the last inning by scoring five runs.
Aimeliik Bat Boys 9, Blue Jays 8
In another close game, Aimeliik Bat Boys defeated Blue Jays, 9-8.
The Blue Jays struck first with a two-run home run from Kier Agda, but Aimmeliik Bat Boys came back and scored six runs after Harry Nakamura and Marwin Leemarvin’s home runs.
The game switched to the Blue Jays’ favor when they scored five runs in the fourth inning for a one run lead, 7-6, but the Bat Boys tied it up in the fifth with a solo home run by Irvin Saralu.
When the Blue Jays could only hit one more run in, the Bat Boys took advantage and scored two runs in the last inning to take the W.
Kebruka 24, Ready Mix 12
In a run-filled game, Kebruka beat Ready Mix, 24-12.
Kebruka got a different memo and went on a home run derby as their team hit 11 home runs that brought in the majority of their runs in the game.
Ready Mix hit a few home runs of their own, but could not get players on base enough to chip away at the big lead Kebruka had by the sixth inning.
After a six-run last inning, Ready Mix fell when they could only score one more.
Mamaaw 20, PayDayHao 8
Mamaaw overpowered PayDayHao, 20-8.
PayDayHao’s offense fizzled out quickly as they scored their eight runs by the fourth inning.
Meanwhile, Mamaaw kept the runs coming as they scored in every inning except one. Half of their runs came on home runs scattered throughout the game and PayDayHao had no chance of catching up.
