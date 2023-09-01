Basketball enthusiasts are in for a treat as Olympian and FIBA Oceania National Federation and Sport Development manager Annie La Fleur is visiting the CNMI this Sunday, Sept. 3, from Australia.
During her visit until Monday, Sept. 11, La Fleur is facilitating a free coach and referee workshop for Northern Mariana Islands Basketball Federation officials, national coaches, Public School System physical education teachers—and it’s open to the public as well.
Along with the workshop, La Fleur is hosting several basketball clinics and is also visiting several high schools.
The coaching workshops are set for Wednesday, Sept. 6, and Thursday, Sept. 7 from 5pm to 8:30pm; the referee workshop is from Friday, Sept. 8 at 5pm to 8:30pm, and Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9am to 12pm.
The junior national girls program clinic is on Tuesday from 6pm to 7:30pm; for U14 girls on Saturday, 1:30pm to 3pm; junior national girls program clinic is from 3:30pm to 5pm; and the women’s open clinic is from 5:30pm to 7pm.
Aside from being the development manager for FIBA Oceania, she is an Olympian silver medalist with team Australia at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, and was also a former Women’s National Basketball Association player.
NMIBF president James Lee said of La Fleur’s visit, “We are extremely grateful for her to be able to make it down to the CNMI not just to visit, but [to] assist us with our continuous effort to grow the sport of basketball and also to elevate our competitive level.”
He also extends his thanks to FIBA Oceania, Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan, and the Tan Siu Lin Foundation.
(0) comments
