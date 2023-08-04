The Commonwealth Federation of Golf Associations will hold the first of five tryouts for the CNMI national golf team for the 2023 Pacific Games in Honiara, Solomon Islands this Saturday.
The first tryout will be held at the LaoLao Bay Golf & Resort east course. Showtime is at 7:30am with an 8:52am tee time.
It will be followed by the second tryout two weeks later on Aug. 19 also at the Kagman golf course. Showtime is 12pm with tee time an hour later at 1pm.
The third tryout is set on Sept. 9 at the east course of the LaoLao Bay Golf & Resort with an 8am showtime and a 9:13am tee time.
On Sept. 23, the fourth tryout will commence at the west course of the LaoLao Bay Golf & Resort. Showtime is 7am followed by an 8:10am tee time.
A week later on Sept. 30, CFoGA will hold its fifth and final tryout and like the previous last tryout for the 2022 Pacific Mini Games, it will be done sans golf carts.
The “walking day” tryout will also be held at the LaoLao Bay Golf & Resort with a 7am showtime and 8am tee time.
Under the rules, caddies will be allowed to drive golf carts and
push carts/carry bags are allowed on the course.
CFoGA also laid out the qualification requirements to make the team and they are the following: Candidates must be U.S. citizens, a member of a golf association that is part of CFoGA, at least 16 years of age, and games will be played under Pacific Games qualification rules.
Successful candidates must also take part in a minimum of three out of five games to calculate the total cumulative points.
A candidate’s two lowest scores and their walking game score will also determine their total cumulative score.
As already mentioned, the walking (no cart for participants) golf qualifier tryout on the final day of the qualifier is mandatory, which will be added to the minimum three games required.
The lowest two games plus walking cumulative score will determine the Top 4 men’s golfers and one alternate that will make up the CNMI national golf team.
Meanwhile, the lowest three games plus walking cumulative score will determine the top women golfer that will also be part of the CNMI national golf team.
CFoGA also said one coach and one manager will be announced on the day of the CNMI national golf team’s selection
For more information, call Pacific Games national team qualifiers coordinator Kaegel Taitano at (670) 789-2102.
