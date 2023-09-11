Kean Pajarillaga ended the 9th FINA Junior World Championships in Netanya, Israel with a bang as he set a new 200m backstroke CNMI record last Saturday.
His time of 2:16.69 was more than enough to beat the nine-year standing CNMI record time of 2:18.04 made by Kensuke Kimura in 2014.
The 17-year-old Pajarillaga’s time earned him second place in Heat 1 of the competition.
“I felt pretty good, but I feel like I could have done better with more practice with a 50m pool. The race itself was tiring because I was not used to that type of experience with that long distance,” said Pajarillaga on his last swim in the championships and on breaking the CNMI record.
He also said throughout the race, he felt like he was going to beat the record.
The Grace Christian Academy student then said that his first international experience was a great one and hopes to compete in more. “I would say my first international competition went well. I would take this experience to apply some strategies I used in this competition in future competitions,” he said.
Pajarillaga said he’s been practicing consistently, “but for Israel specifically it was around summer time,” he said. “The practices played a big role in my performance. I would like to thank God, my coaches [Richard Sikkel and Hiroyuki Kimura], and my family for this opportunity.”
The swimmer of eight years said he especially thanks Kimura for taking him through his whole swimming journey.
For what’s next, the Tsunami Saipan Swim Club member said he is going to compete in the 2023 Pacific Games and the World Aquatics Championships.
Pajarillaga also competed in the 100m backstroke and finished with a time of 1:02.94; in the 50m backstroke, he claimed second place in Heat 1 with a time of 28.67; and in the 100m freestyle, he clocked in at 56.20 which was good for third place in Heat 2.
CNMI national head coach Richard Sikkel said, “Kean did a great job keeping a consistent pace throughout the entire race.”
Results of Jinie Thompson and Taiyo Akimaru’s events will be posted in the next issues of Saipan Tribune.
