PayDayHao paid their dues against Ready Mix in a home run-heavy, mercy-ruled game, 33-15, in the 2023 Budweiser Belau Amateur Softball Association Slow Pitch Open League last Sunday at the DanDan Softball Field.
It was a fiery start for PayDayHao as they scored nine runs from three home runs that cleared the bases made by Rob Bansil, Tindin Leon Guerrero, and pitcher George David.
Ready Mix tried to get back but scored just four runs from a three-RBI home run by Angel Palacios and a solo shot by Travis Malwelbug. It was runs galore for PayDayHao as they scored eight more in the third inning and were up at this point by nine runs as Ready Mix scored eight previously for a 17-8 game.
Ready Mix pitcher Lizama could not extinguish PayDayHao’s hot bats as they ended up scoring 13 runs in the fifth inning alone—with everyone but one batter scoring. In that inning, six home runs were made. Jesus Attao impressively had a three-home run game from four at-bats.
It was the end for Ready Mix when they could only score three more in the fourth and one in the fifth inning.
Aimeliik Bat Boys 19, Mamaaw 5
The Aimeliik Bat Boys defeated Mamaaw, 19-5 thanks in large part to Sus Iguel’s four home runs in four at-bats.
Assisting Iguel in their quest for a win, Tyrone Omar, Nokki Saralu, Irvin Saralu, Luis Iguel, Jose Kumoi, and Henry Fleming each hit a home run as well.
Meanwhile, Mamaaw scored their first run in the second inning thanks to a run by Keoni Serano. Kobe Lifoifoi and Jon Norita scored two in the third, followed by a home run by Ze Lifoifoi. Only one more run was by Mamaaw from a solo shot by Rich Quitugua.
No Excuse 34, Dat’s It 13
In only three innings, that was it for Dat’s It as they were dealt a crushing blow by No Excuse, 13-34.
No Excuse was on point with their swings as the second inning was a nightmare for Dat’s It pitcher Jon Welson. No Excuse put up 21 runs in that inning from multiple home runs up and down the lineup until finally, the third out was made some minutes later.
That was basically it for Dat’s It as they could only reply with eight runs in the second after their five-run first inning.
The game was called off after No Excuse scored 11 more runs in the third and Dat’s It could not retaliate.
Just 4 Fun 29, Kebruka 17
The undefeated Just 4 Fun beat Kebruka, 29-17.
In just five innings, Just 4 Fun scored 13 in the second and nine in the fourth, plus two in the first and third, and three in the last inning.
Kebruka tried to comeback in the fourth inning after scoring 10 runs, but fell short as Just 4 Fun pitcher Keith Kintol and his defense held them back in the last couple of innings.
