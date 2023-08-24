Pacific Islands Club Saipan turned over a $2,500 donation to the Northern Marianas Humanities Council last Friday at the San Antonio hotel’s lobby.
The donation represents the proceeds from last July’s Hafa Adai 5K that attracted over 600 participants.
Humanities Council executive director Leo Pangelinan thanked PIC Saipan and its parent company, E-Land Group, for the thoughtful donation.
“It’s a significant donation and we really appreciate E-Land’s contribution. It's gonna be spread out to support our many programs. We have quite a few programs that are in development and are ongoing. We have some legacy programs that will think about modifying a bit and scale it up and make some improvements. Donations like these go a long way in terms of allowing us to do that,” he said.
Humanities Council chair Bobby Cruz said he appreciated that PIC and E-Land Group chose the non-profit, grants-making corporation as this year’s recipient from the proceeds of one of their signature community events.
“We're really a humble organization that is in the business of telling stories and helping the community learn by sharing stories and sometimes sharing stories is a bit undervalued but we learn so much. So for PIC to see the power in investing in the council is something that we just cherish and so we hope to be able to use this money in ways that are honorable to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion. We're very grateful,” he said.
On behalf of E-Land Group CEO Brian Shin, Corporate Social Responsibility manager Lindsey Ahn said their company always values what the Humanities Council has always done.
“We always believe that culture is the most important thing when it comes to the tourism industry. So as one of the stakeholders in the tourism industry, we always love what the Humanities Council has been doing like preserving and then maintaining the indigenous culture of the CNMI to give down to the future generation,” she said, adding that more will be forthcoming as the E-Land Group also plans to give a portion of their tax credit to them.
PIC general manager Dennis Seo, for his part, said he’s more than happy to donate $2,500 to the Humanities Council.
“It’s our own little way of giving back to the local community. We’re always honored to give back to the community and happy to give that donation to the Humanities Council,” he said.
The 2023 Hafa Adai 5K, also sponsored by Kensington Hotel Saipan, Coral Ocean Resort, Bridge Capital LLC, Marpac, and All-Star Sporting Goods, started from the PIC Saipan parking lot up to the Aquarius Beach Tower Hotel and back.
The color run featured five stations where runners were doused with yellow, red, green, blue, and pink “holi powder” made from a biodegradable mixture of cornstarch and food coloring.
