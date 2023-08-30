Shane “Pikaboo” Alvarez shredded through the dirt and mud at the Cowtown Race Track to cap the August 2023 Monster Energy Point Series Race season with a win in the Expert Class last Sunday.
Alvarez, along with his trusty 2023 Kawasaki 250f, had free rein of the track this time around as his father, Justice “Cuki” Alvarez—his No. 1 challenger—didn’t compete in the race, handing the younger Alvarez the first-place win with 47 points.
Second to Shane Alvarez was Dave Celis with 43 points, and Patrick Togawa finished off the Top 3 with 42 points.
After the race, the almost 30-year-old winner said, “It always feels great coming out on top for a race. Everyone is pretty fast it just comes down to stamina and muscle endurance because 15 minutes of going really fast gets very tiring and a lot of us are still building up to that.”
With the unpredictability of the weather the past couple of months, it was no different that day as the weather factored into his race performance—but he pulled through. “The track was pretty slippery as it started raining hard before the last three races of the first heat, so it was very muddy. When you’re behind someone, they throw [up] a lot of mud so vision becomes very minimal and if you were to slide and crash, it’s very hard to make up time. It’s fun to ride in the mud, though. You have to be smart and it just becomes a whole different obstacle so it’s anyone’s game at that point.”
Shane Alvarez, who is a bank teller at The Financial and Insurance Services Group, dedicates his win to his parents, who have been his biggest supporters. He said his father “didn’t race, which made me secure the No. 1 spot and he’s also my mechanic, making sure we are race-ready every month. Even at 52, he’s still a super dad and can still beat me 9/10 times.”
However, with the No. 1 plate in his sole possession after his win, Shane Alvarez said that he’s motivated to split the wins with his dad now, 50/50.
He thanked his sponsors, TrenchTech Racing Team, Cycles Plus Guam, and the whole Marianas Racing Association, “for making this possible for the past three years and always growing and getting better, making it so much fun. Next year is [going to] be epic as we will be making the jumps bigger and changing it around!”
In the Intermediate Class, Corry Pangelinan had another perfect race by winning both heats for 50 points. Aric Cruz and Melvin Cepeda finished second and third with 44 points and 40 points, respectively. Ethan Yumul came in fourth at 36 points.
In the Novice Class, Vincent Palacios came in a close first place finish with 44 points; Matthew Guerrero claimed second with just a point off at 43; and Charles Cepeda capped off the Top 3 with 41 points.
Results of the other classes will be published in the next issues of Saipan Tribune.
