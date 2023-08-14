The Cardinals should change their names to “Aces” as they played their cards right and came out the ace on top of the deck with a perfect record—and the title in the conclusion of the 2023 Tan Holdings-Saipan Baseball League season last Wednesday at the Francisco "Tan Ko" Palacios Baseball Field.
It’s no secret that the idiom “practice makes perfect” is thrown around when someone is trying to be better at something, especially in sports, but to actually take it literally and come out of the season perfect is a feat that is—quite simply—unbeatable.
Therefore, Nokki Saralu, the batting champion of the season, said that practicing regularly was the difference between their team and the other teams, but he added that communication and chemistry sprinkled in completed the trifecta to their perfect season.
On being the batting champion of the season, he said “I don’t really bank on the accolades. It was a team sport—so teamwork all year round.” Saralu ended the regular season with a .576 batting average from 19 hits of 33 at-bats. He also had the most runs scored with 21.
When asked for tips for the game as the batting champion, he said, “just be humble; respect the game; and practice. Practice makes perfect.”
With baseball finally back in the CNMI, he said that it’s great. “It’s been years besides the Mini Games, but it’s good to have everybody out to support and see that it’s alive.”
What’s next? Saralu said that basically, the grind doesn’t stop as they will be back on the field again this week to practice for the 2024 SBL season. “We’re looking forward to it—it’s still a few months ahead but why stop now?”
Saralu then said after a “Gatorade shower” from his teammates, “thank you for the continued support and the love for the players. Thanks to the umpires, thanks to everyone for coming out. It was a great season.”
As for Cardinals head coach, Juan Manibusan, he said their strategy through the season was their pitching and defense. “All of our players can pitch. We started off slow, fast, slow, then fast again. Every game, we have to use all our pitchers.”
With their offense, he said that most of the players were at the top of the season’s offensive categories, and that “pretty much, our offense and defense were solid. Most of these guys are all stars and they’ve been playing for a while, plus they know each other,” said Manibusan. “The team will still be the same moving forward.”
