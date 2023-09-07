Red-hot Priority Care doused Home Smart’s equally as hot fire in a close 79-74 match up in the open division of the Inaugural SMEC-SMLEG Invitational Basketball Tournament 2023 last Monday night at the Gualo Rai Basketball Court.
Priority Care’s kingpin, the aptly named Steve King, kept the crowd entertained and alive during his 30-point performance—which in turn also kept his team in the game. However, Matt Duenas’ game-high 36 points was the icing on the cake as the duo led their team to a close 5-point victory.
From the opening tip-off, it was a heart-pounding showdown as both teams took turns with the lead. Priority Care led at the end of the first quarter, 21-16, but Home Smart’s fire was ignited in the last minutes of the second quarter.
With a 33-27 lead, Home Smart’s defense held down Priority Care to just 3 more points in that quarter. Meanwhile, Home Smart’s Ronald Rueda was fouled multiple times toward the end which led to the exchange of favor for their team, 40-36.
The halftime pep talks though lit Priority Care’s fire once again and in a close neck-and-neck race to keep their heads above water for the lead, 58-55, at the end of the quarter.
It was still anybody’s game as the lead swayed to and from both teams, with Rueda keeping pace with Duenas as he scored 35 points. However, his teammates let him carry them as P.J. Castro scored the second highest with 8.
King and Duenas continued to elicit ooh’s and aah’s from the crowd with their breathtaking 3-pointers and relentless drives to the rim—and as they both rapidly-fired crucial points in the final minutes to keep the lead and the win.
In the second game that night, Vik Team blew IT&E out of the water, 111-64. Last Tuesday, Choju defeated Bridge Capital, 88-75; and Solid North beat Socho, 77-68.
As of Sept. 5, the team standings in the open division Pool A are: Solid North 4-1; Easy Riders 3-0; Loving Hands 2-1; The Game 2-1; Priority Care 2-2; Winners Group 1-3; Socho 1-4; and Home Smart 0-3.
In the open division Pool B, Checkpoint is at 4-0; CK Saints 3-0; JTM Saipan 2-1; Choju 2-2; Vik Team 2-3; Bridge Capital 1-3; 670 Rollers 1-3, and IT&E 0-3.
Blue Haus leads the masters division in wins with a 3-1 record; A Plus Team 2-0; JSN 2-0; Vizion 1-1; Legends 1-1; Lakay 1-1; Win Pacific 0-3; and Long Shot 0-3.
Priority Care 79 – Duenas 36, King 30, Agulto 8, Pelisamen 2, Reyes 2.
Home Smart 74 – Rueda 35, Ramos 8, Baul 5, Bungabong 5, Mortos 5, Palima 3, Castro 3, Marasigan 2, Cubal 2, Bacuyag 2, Villamel 2, Alcoseba 2.
Scoring by quarters: 21-16, 40-36, 58-55, 79-74.
