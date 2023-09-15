Ready Mix thrashed No Choice, 14-3, in the 2023 Budweiser Belau Amateur Softball Association Slow Pitch Open League last Sunday at the Dan Dan Softball Field.
No Choice drew first blood with a run scored by Trino They, but Ready Mix was ready to get the party going in their at-bat. Ready Mix scored three runs off Ban Ayuyu’s 3-run homer, and another run scored by Luis Arriola for a 4-2 lead.
Ready Mix pitcher J.P. Lizama went on to retire No Choice in order in the second inning. He went on to shut them down again in the third, and again in the fourth.
At this point, Ready Mix had scored two runs in the second and third, and they went on to add five more in the fourth. Marty Taisacan and Ben Flores rounded the bases, then Arriola hit a 3-RBI home run to make it 11-1.
No Choice could only score two more runs and after another 3-run shot by Ready Mix’s Flores, the game ended on accord of the run-mercy rule, for a 14-3 final.
TuTuRamZ 15, Dat’s It 14
Dat’s It gave TuTuRamZ a run for their money and lost by just one run, 14-15.
Dat’s It led by three runs at the end of the sixth inning, 12-9, but in the last inning, TuTuRamZ rallied and scored six to steal the win.
Although Kaipo Dikito of Dat’s It hit a 2-run homer in the seventh inning to lead, 14-9, they should’ve brought in more runs because of TuTuRamZ’ comeback in the bottom of the inning.
Two runs scored to start TuTuRamZ’ rally, then a 3-run home run by Tony Techur tied up the ball game, 14-14. With one more out, a go-ahead pinch-hit homer by PJ Misa stole the win from Dat’s It, 15-14.
Mamaaw 22, No Excuse 17
Mamaaw outscored No Excuse, 22-17, thanks to their 11-run fifth inning.
It was an evenly matched battle as both teams took turns pummeling home runs in every inning. With the game at 13-11 in favor of No Excuse, Mamaaw’s bats exploded in the fifth inning to pull ahead into the lead.
It was the back-to-back-to-back home runs from the top of Mamaaw’s lineup—Kodic Lifoifoi, Giovanni Mira, Rosek Norita, and Ze Lifoifoi that brought the heat. Another 2-run home run was made by Dung Maratita before the third out was made, but by then, it was 22-13, Mamaaw.
No Excuse would go on to score only four more runs in the sixth inning and were retired in order in the seventh and were handed the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.