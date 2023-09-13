Online registration is open for the Hell of the Marianas, set to return on Dec. 2, 2023, to Saipan in The Marianas. About 70 cyclists have signed up at webscorer.com for the event, one of the toughest cycling events in the Pacific region.
Registration is $60 through Nov. 15, 2023, and $85 thereafter. Prizes will be awarded for male and female in the categories of Pro/Elite and age group. In addition to the 100K long course, a 50K short course (road and MTB) is also offered. Participants will also receive a race t-shirt and entry to the awards banquet.
The race, jointly organized by the Marianas Visitors Authority and Northern Mariana Islands Cycling Federation, attracts cyclists from around the world to take on the island’s challenging terrain. Participating countries to date are South Korea, Guam, and Northern Marianas.
“Hell of The Marianas is a unique race in that it takes competitors atop a mountain range adjourning the deepest point on the face of the earth—the Marianas Trench,” said MVA managing director Christopher A. Concepcion. “We are working closely with cycling clubs in the region and our top source markets to raise awareness, excitement, and participation in this year’s race, and we’re looking forward to a good turnout for this challenging race.”
To register, visit webscorer.com and use Race ID 312625.
“We are excited to partner with MVA again to bring back this great event,” said NMI Cycling Federation president Vince Seman. “This year, we are introducing a new route due to the Beach Road renovations, including our newest road from Kingfisher to Kalabera Road. As always, we ask our residents to be mindful on the roads as we cheer on our visiting cyclists.”
The Hell of the Marianas winds its way through Saipan’s hills, valleys, and scenic byways. Participants must navigate 4,900 feet of ascents, including steep climbs and fast descents, making it a true test of endurance and skill. The event is open to both amateur and professional riders. The race has become an important part of Saipan’s sporting and cultural scene and has helped raise awareness of the island’s unique natural beauty and cultural heritage. Begun in 2007, the Hell is considered the ultimate race with professional athletes arriving from Korea, Japan, China, Taiwan, Russia, Australia, Guam, and elsewhere to participate.
For more information, contact NMI Cycling Federation president Vince Seman at nmicycling@gmail.com. (PR)
