Online registration is now open for the 2023 Saipan Marathon at raceroster.com for the 16th Annual Saipan Marathon on March 9, 2024.
The Marianas Visitors Authority has announced that the race will again be a certified measured course by World Athletics in cooperation with AIMS (Association of International Marathons and Distance Races). The event is co-organized by Northern Marianas Athletics (NMA) and is sanctioned under the Northern Marianas Athletics rules and regulations.”
“We are a ‘go’ for Saipan Marathon 2024, and we are excited to be opening registration earlier than ever before,” said MVA managing director Christopher A. Concepcion. “We are also working collaboratively with World Athletics to have the course fully certified in the next few months. We look forward to welcoming runners from around the world next March.”
Early bird registration through Dec. 31, 2023, is $90 for the full marathon, $60 for the half marathon, and $60 for the 10K and 5K. Full marathon participants must be age 18 or older. Half marathon participants must be age 14 or older. With valid photo ID, students ages 18 or younger by Dec. 31, 2023, may register for 10K or 5K for $40 through Dec. 31, 2023. Fees increase incrementally beginning on Jan. 1, 2024, and again on Feb. 1, 2024. The deadline to register is 5pm ChST on March 7, 2024.
Cash prizes will be awarded for top finishers and by age division. Participants will receive a Limited Edition Official Saipan Marathon T-shirt, official Saipan Marathon medal, Certificate of Completion, and one entry to the awards banquet, also on March 9.
Saipan Marathon follows some of Saipan’s most scenic roadways, providing stunning views of the azure blue lagoon and lush mountains of the island. The course begins and ends at American Memorial Park in Garapan, and a half-way cut off point will be implemented.
Last held in March 2022 with 327 registrants, the MVA will be working to gradually exceed its 1,000+ marathon registrants realized before the pandemic, Concepcion added.
For more information, visit https://raceroster.com/events/2024/78587/saipan-marathon-2024 or www.mymarianas.com or contact MVA Community Projects Coordinator Ed Diaz at 1.670.664.3210 or ediaz@mymarianas.com. (PR)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.