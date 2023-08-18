Tony S. Reyes won his very first Saipan Golfers Association monthly competition after topping the June Ace of the Month Tournament last June 18 at the Coral Ocean Resort in Agingan.
The 65-year-old owner of TSR Computer & Consulting Services fired a net score of 69 after shooting a gross score of 89. The 20-handicapper had a 45 in the front nine and a 44 in the back nine.
Rick Kautz finished a stroke back with a net 70. The 12-handicapper actually scored a gross score of 82 after identical 41s in the first and last nine holes.
Larry DeLeon Guerrero completed the Top 3 with his net 72. The former lawmaker carded a 92 gross following mirroring 46s in the front and back nines.
Reyes said the June tourney was played in almost perfect golf conditions.
“The weather was good and the course conditions were great... I just tried to stay relaxed and enjoy the game,” he said, while dedicating his victory to his cousin, John Torres, “who is unable to play with our TJN group anymore.”
TJN stands for Tata Jose Nieves, who is Reyes’ grandfather and grandmother. The group is composed of his cousins, in-laws, nephews, and friends.
Reyes said he picked up the sport many years ago because of the friendships and as a way to kick back and relax.
“I've been playing golf for several years with our family and friends group. I picked up the sport because it is a good way to relieve my stress and also enjoy the camaraderie with the group,” he said.
As for joining the SGA, Reyes said, “actually, I was invited as a guest and at the banquet, I was asked to join the club. “
In the closest to the pin competition, Larry DeLeon Guerrero topped hole No. 3, while Ben Aldan was without peer in hole No. 7. Das Krishnan registered two victories in holes No. 12 and 14.
In the longest drive, Tony DeLeon Guerrero brought out the lumber in hole No. 6, while Reyes won hole No. 18.
With his victory in June, Reyes now joins SGA’s 2023 Ace of the Year qualifiers Ray Salas (January), Das Krishnan (February), Joe Sablan (March), Rick Kautz (April), and Nick Sablan (May).
The SGA 2023 July Ace of the Month Tournament was supposed to be scheduled last Sunday, Aug. 13, but was canceled due to bad weather.
