Rose Rohringer topped the CNMI Women’s Golf Association’s August monthly tournament last Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Kingfisher Golf Links in Talafofo.
The CNMI national golf team member in last year’s Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022 shot a net score of 79 to beat a nine-player field.
The 38-year-old native of Pangasinan in the Philippines came away with a gross score of 92 after shooting a pair of 46s.
Rohringer said last Saturday’s tournament wasn’t exactly ideal for a round of golf.
“We all endured difficult weather conditions with frequent rain delays. I was able to keep my ball in play with driving and fairway shots, not having lost a single ball. I only used one ball, which is quite unusual for me!”
She then dedicated her August win to a good friend currently battling the Big C.
“I'm dedicating my win to a dear friend and his wonderful wife who are bravely battling his cancer with amazing positive attitudes,” she said.
Rohringer, who has been playing golf for the past 10 years, beat Flor Jones and Yuko Togawa for the monthly plum after the two finished with net scores of 80 and 81, respectively. Jones carded a gross score of 91 (46-45), while Togawa came away with a gross of 87 (42-45).
Sae Hee Kim (net 82), Nirimai Koebel (net 84), Janet Torres (net 84), Sophia Jang (net 84), Clara Chang (net 91), and Dol Yamagishi (net 92) also took part in the August tourney.
The club continues to look for new members as the new season continues. For those interested in becoming a member of CWGA or for more information, contact CWGA president Yuko Togawa at 287-9856, vice president Lorraine Babauta at 287-0621, or treasurer Lou Kim at 783-7317.
