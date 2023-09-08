Saipan CNMI 670 lost in the semifinals of the 2023 Net Rippers Basketball League last Aug. 26 at the Lakewood Community Center in Lakewood, Washington.
The team made up of former CNMI residents bowed to Parkland Faith Fighters, 75-46. The latter was led by the 17 points of Shandon Aure, the 14 points of Jericho David, and the 10 points apiece of Kurt Gonzales and Brian Fangonilo.
Saipan CNMI 670 was paced by the 14 points of Jay Beltran and the 13 points of Jaymark De Guzman in the humbling loss.
Team coach Adrian De Luna blamed the loss to their failure to prepare against Parkland Faith Fighters’ high-octane offense and suffocating defense.
“During the semifinal game, I just think we weren’t prepared at all. As a coach I should have done my part better. I ask for 2-3 defense at the beginning of the game and it did not go well. I called it late to switch to man-to-man and when we were able to figure out our defense, Parkland Faith Fighters was prepared and ready. They were the better team.”
De Luna, who played for Team Rollers, Places, and Division of Youth Services on Saipan, said they will try again to win one for their home islands in this weekend’s third place match.
“In the third-place game my plan is to win it all and at least have that award and make everyone proud out there. Having third place is still a huge achievement.”
Aside from Beltran and De Guzman, Saipan CNMI 670 is also made up of Ehroll Peredo, Melvin Deocares, Juanis King, and Herbert Maranan. They upset No. 2 seed Seattle The Bro in the first round of the playoffs last month to make it to the semifinals.
Saipan CNMI 670 finished the regular season with a dismal 4-5 win-loss record, while their victims in the quarterfinals, Seattle The Bros, only had two losses in nine games.
The other semifinal pairing in the 2023 Net Rippers Basketball League had No. 1 Bremerton Destroyers (7-1) beat Lakewood JBLM (4-6).
