The 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup is heading into the quarterfinals with the Elite 8 set and we’ve asked local basketball fans are rooting for.
The clear favorite: USA—what with the strategic coaching of Steve Kerr and Erik Spoelstra—along with the cutthroat energy of NBA superstars Anthony Edwards and Austin Reeves, the allegiance is strong to the red, white, and blue.
However, not everyone is rooting for the USA and Saipan Tribune actually had the opportunity to interview a FIBA representative and basketball Olympian who is on island for basketball workshops and clinics. Take a look at these basketball die-hards picks below.
- - -
“To be honest, I can’t pick one. I think that the teams that are going to make it to the finals—it's going to be the best team that wins. It's great to see the favorites not being the favorites—to have underdogs coming in. I'm all about that and it's good to see some teams that have not been in the finals for many years being there. So, I don't have a favorite. I’m not going to pick anyone. I just want to see great basketball.”
—Annie La Fleur, FIBA Oceania National Federation and Sport Development manager
“Well, I was rooting for the [Philippines], unfortunately they got eliminated early in the tournament so I'm going with the USA. They got a lot of young talent on the roster. They lost yesterday (Sunday) but I believe they still can win it all with the coaching staff of [Steve] Kerr and [Erik] Spoelstra.”
—Jack Aranda, NMI Senior National Basketball Team captain
“USA is probably the favorite but I kind of want an underdog to take it so I'll go for Lithuania for another upset and prove to the world that their first win against the USA wasn't by luck!”
—James Lee, Northern Marianas Basketball Federation president
“I'm going for Team USA. They have a young core of players that are eager to win and represent the USA. Hoping Team USA will be able to bounce back from their first loss against Lithuania.”
—Jonathan Sugatan, Hopwood Middle School basketball coach
“Slovenia because of Luka Doncic. For me, he’s the next face of the NBA once Lebron retires.”
—Deiron Dalire, Everest Kitchen
“USA! After the loss to Lithuania, I believe they'll bounce back big time!”
—Nick Gross, CNMI PSS Athletics Program director
“USA because they’re our favorite basketball stars—they’re who we follow in the NBA. Even though they lost one, it's [great] watching some of our favorite players that the kids are watching now like Austin Reeves and Anthony Edwards.”
—Mike Mercado, Saipan Southern High School Health and Physical Education teacher and basketball coach
“USA. I love the coaching staff—Steve Kerr, Erik Spoelstra—the whole USA coaching basketball program has really changed to adapt to the new ways of how these players are playing this game. It’s great to watch and coming from the CNMI and what our forefathers fought for to be a part of the American family, we should always root for the United States of America.
—Jake Maratita, head coach for NMI Junior National Basketball Team
