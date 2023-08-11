Tony Salas is the batting leader, while Byron Kaipat is the pitching leader in the ongoing 2023 Budweiser Belau Amateur Softball Association Slow Pitch Open League as of Aug. 6.
Salas has a near perfect batting average with 16 out of 17 hits made for a .941 average. He also claims the most RBI’s with 23 and the most runs with 14.
Kaipat leads all pitchers with five wins and no losses, a 2.96 ERA, 22 innings pitched, and 9 earned runs.
Second to Salas in the batting leader category is No Excuse’ Kimo Angailen who missed just two at-bats—14 of 16, for a .875 average; third is PayDayHao’s Jesus Attao with a .786 average from a 11 of 14 at-bat.
Following the Top 3 are Ben Leon Guerrero from Kebruka with a .778 average from 14 of 18 at-bats; Byron Kaipat and teammate Audie Maratita are identical as they hit 12 of 16 attempts with an average of .750; Jun Nekai from Seaweed Vibes has a .733 average from 11 of 16 hits; Austin Piteg from the Blue Jays have a .692 average from 9 of 13 at-bats; Geoff Cruz of PayDayHao hit 13 of 19 at-bats for a .684 average; Joe Lizama of Seaweed Vibes has a .667 average from 10 of 15 at-bats; Syl Kapileo from Saipal has a .643 average with nine hits from 14 at-bats; and Dominic Hideo of Saipal has a .625 average from 10 of 16 attempts.
Ze Lifoifoi is second in the RBIs column behind Salas with 15; and Angailen and Cruz are tied with 13.
Angailen and Ben Leon Guerrero are tied for second in the runs category behind Salas with 13; and Kaipat and Maratita are tied with 12.
Kaipat has the most home runs with nine; Salas has seven; Angailen, Lifoifoi, Maratita, and Franko Nakamura are tied with six.
Jon Norita has the most triples with three; and Larson Sibetang and Troy Laniyo are tied with two.
Benwachi Taisakan and Mario Salas are tied with the most doubles with four; and six other players are tied with three.
Over in the pitching leaders behind Kaipat is Mario Salas with a 5.76 ERA, 3-0 record; 14 ER; and 17 innings pitched; third is James Benavente with a 7.88 ERA, 2-0 record, 18 ERA, and 16 innings pitched.
After the Top 3 pitchers are Eric Kapileo with a 7.95 ERA, 2-0 record, 15 ER, and 13.2 innings pitched; Jon Welson has a 8.46 ERA, a 2-1 record, 29 ER, and 24 innings pitched; Nate Camacho is next with a 9.21 ERA, 4-0 record, 25 ER, and 19 innings pitched; McQueen Masaharu has a 12.21 ERA, a 2-0 record, 30 ER, and 17.2 innings pitched; Clint Quitugua has an 12.37 ERA, a 1-3 record, 41 ER, and 23.3 innings pitched; Hideo has a 12.83 ERA, 3-2 record, 55 ER, and 30 innings pitched; and JP Lizama has a 13.32 ERA, 1-4 record, 59 ER, and 31 innings pitched.
The strikeout king is Hideo with 17; second is Jeff Isaac at 11; Kapileo, Lizama, and JoJo Attao have nine each.
In the team standings, Just 4 Fun, Kebruka, and No Excuse are all undefeated so far with five wins each; Aimeliik Bat Boys have a 4-1 record; PayDayHao, Saipal, and Team Mac are at 3-2; Dat’s It and Mamaaw have two wins and three losses; Ready Mix, Blue Jays, and No Choice have one win and four losses each; and Seaweed Vibes and TuTuRamZ have not won yet with five losses.
