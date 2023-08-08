Franco Santos drew first blood in the qualifiers for the CNMI national golf team for the 2023 Pacific Games in Honiara, Solomon Islands.
This, after the 31-year-old finance manager of the Marianas Alliance of Non-Governmental Organizations, Inc. fired an even par 72 during the first of five tryouts held last Saturday at the LaoLao Bay Golf & Resort.
Santos, who was part of the bronze-medal winning team in last year’s Pacific Mini Games in the CNMI, had four birdies in holes No. 2, 10, 17, and 18 and 10 pars to offset his two bogeys and a double bogey on hole No. 11. He was even-steven in both the first nine and last holes with identical 36s.
His teammates in last year’s CNMI national golf team—Zhi Yun Li and J.J. Atalig—finished second and third with scores of 75 (38-37) and 76 (38-38), respectively.
Santos said he was quite satisfied with his golf game during the qualifier.
“Overall, I had a great day with the players in my group, and with my golf game that day, I wouldn't have had it any other way. I was really happy that my ball-striking and my putting was on point. I was able to play shots that I pictured in my mind before hitting the ball.”
He, however, admitted that last Saturday’s course conditions were far from ideal.
“It was a scorching hot day and it was really hard to keep your thoughts together. The whole east course was tough because it is a narrow course and the rule was ‘stroke and distance’ meaning if you hit your ball in an unmarked area, you need to drop a ball and hit your next ball from the same spot.”
Asked what his worst hole was, Santos said definitely it was his double bogey on hole No. 11.
“My worst hole was on the 11th, a par-3 and 215-yarder. I hit a shot that I pictured in my mind but I hit the ball so well that I flew the green by 15 yards giving myself a very tricky up and down. I ended up with a double bogey. By No. 15 I was 2-over par (birdie on hole No. 10, double bogey on 11, and bogey on 15). I was happy that I finished strong with a par on hole No. 16 and birdies on holes No. 17 and 18,” he said.
Flor Jones was the lone woman golfer that took part in the qualifier and she finished with an 89.
She, however, contended that Mini Games gold medalist Zhi Min Jin is the overwhelming favorite to represent the CNMI in the Honiara Pacific Games.
“I'm sure she'll qualify eventually. I don't have any chances to make it. I'm just supporting the Pacific Games,” she said, while adding that last Saturday’s qualifier was “super hot and no wind at all.”
Aside from the Top 3 in the men’s and Jones, 12 other golfers took part in the qualifier and they are the following with their scores in parenthesis: Joe Sasamoto (77), Joe “Kamikaze” Camacho (82), Jay Muna (83), Ben Jones Jr. (84), Marco Peter (86), Louie Tilipao (87), Amier Younis (88), Peter Mendiola (90), Harry Nakamura (90), Paul Kaiptat (91), Ben Pelisamen (91), and Sixtus Aquino (96).
The next Commonwealth Federation of Golf Associations-organized Pacific Games golf qualifier will be held on Aug. 19 also at the Kagman golf course. Showtime is 12pm with tee time an hour later at 1pm.
For more information, call Pacific Games national team qualifiers coordinator Kaegel Taitano at (670) 789-2102.
