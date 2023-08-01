The 2023 SBL-UOG Baseball Friendship Tournament finally wrapped up a rainy week of camaraderie and sportsmanship with a final game between the SBL All Stars and the University of Guam Tritons on Monday night at the Francisco “Tan Ko” Baseball Field.
The SBL All Stars had a chance to redeem themselves after they lost the first game, 4-5, last Thursday, and they turned things around and won, 5-4, in a rain-shortened game.
The SBL teams Junior Nationals, SBL All Stars, and Cardinals ended up winning three of the four matchups.
Tritons head coach Roke Alcantara Jr. said in an interview after the tourney that the team had a great time. “We are so thankful and grateful for the opportunity to compete with the local teams and to have hosted a clinic for the kids.”
In an interview last Saturday afternoon during the clinic, he said of the two-day delay because of the weather that it was frustrating because they came ready to compete. “The rain was consistent and it was kind of like slowing our momentum and it was something that we could not control, but we just stayed ready. We came out here even when it was raining and did some drills.”
At the time of the interview, the tourney had already concluded two games and Alcantara said that “it was really good baseball” as both games ended by just a one run win.
The Tritons were set to play against the Junior Nationals that Saturday night and Alcantara said that they were excited to play them because they are all talented players. “I know how talented they are and I know at least some of them because I was able to work with them in the camp last year at Capitol Hill, and I was able to see some of them play; I'm even following them on Instagram. Shout out to the Junior Nationals!”
The Junior Nationals ended up beating the Tritons that night, 7-5.
When asked about the game against the undefeated Cardinals to whom they lost, 14-15, last Friday, Alcantara said “there’s a reason why they’re undefeated and it’s because they have really good chemistry going on. They’re really deep in their pitching, their hitters are always swinging the bat, making contact with the ball, and they’re just a really tough team.”
On future friendship tourneys, Alcantara said “I really hope there is a next time because there’s so much that we share as brother and sister island. The passion that we have for this sport and the game, we reflect off each other. We are the same when it comes to a lot of things—our culture and everything. So, yes, we want there to be many, many more opportunities like this, many more friendship tournaments, and many more clinics for the kids.”
He added that hopefully the next tournaments will be planned on days that the weather is not rainy.
As for SBL president Jay Santos, he said it was a very successful tourney and welcomes the Tritons to more tourneys next time. He was glad that the tourney pulled through despite the delays. “It was a huge success in terms of the competitive games that were played. Coach Roke Alcantara was very pleased that his boys finally got some competition in and we both agreed this was not going to be a one and done thing—we’re going to make it an annual tournament.”
He added, “I’m very proud of our Junior Nationals. They played very well against UOG along with all the other baseball teams. Coach Roke did mention he was impressed with the level of competitiveness amongst our teams and just nothing but positive feedback from him for our teams.”
Santos then thanked SBL’s Herman Kintol and the entire SBL board, along with Derron Flores and Alvin Takai for taking care of the field.
The Tritons team consisted of Alcantara, Gavin Lim, Gage Lim, Justin Delos Santos, O’neil Yobech, Andrew Perez, Kyle Martinez, Kobe Martinez, Larry Flores II, Jathan Muna-Barnes, Todd Yip, and three Saipan born players, Derrin Pangelinan, Rico Seman, and Austin Norita.
The Junior Nationals team included Joell Broja, J.R. Suel, Achilles Evangelista, Franko Nakamura, Kazu Dela Cruz, Angelo Igitol, Joel Deleon Guerrero, Andre Iguel, Justin Camacho, Jylon Sablan, Dizzle Diaz, J.P. Sablan, Benji Palacios, Jon Diaz, RIcky Riungel, and J.P. Sablan.
The SBL All Stars were JBoy Mendiola, Jobe Reyes, Virgil Secharmidal, Harry Nakamura, Wally Emul, Angel Palacios, Dennis Cabrera, Isaiah Lizama, Josenio Alvarez, Andrew Camacho, Tindin Leon Guerrero, Jason Reyes, Joe Guerrero, Jose Lizama, Franco Flores, Henry Lizama Jr., Cam Towai, and M.J. Sakisat.
The Cardinals team was made up of Shane Yamada, Eli Aughenbaugh, Nate Camacho, Gerald Cabrera, Brian Camacho, Poland Masaharu, Ton Salas, Nokki Saralu, Pat Tenorio Jr., Thorn Sablan, Shane Mendiola, Keoni Kaipat, Jordal Suel, Jonah Flores, Nathan Guerrero, K.K. Villagomez, and Shane Mendiola.