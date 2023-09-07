After years of absence, the Saipan Baseball League has finally revived America’s favorite pastime in the CNMI with its recently concluded 2023 Tan Holdings-SBL major league season and the SBL U12 Baseball Tournament.
Kyle Hocog, a board member of the SBL, said last Saturday after the championship game of the U12 Baseball Tournament between the Braves and Toros that the tourney was a successful one.
The overall tournament, he said, “was a great experience for everybody to go through, especially for the youth not having baseball for about five years. It's definitely about time. I'm glad that we have some great, active board members to let this happen and play out.”
With baseball finally back this year, Hocog said that the future of baseball is bright. He added, “as a SBL board, we wanted to bring the baseball culture back.”
The Saipan Little League Baseball Association could not organize this year, hence SBL took charge and returned baseball to the youth with the U12 tourney.
Hocog then asked the community for their patience as they make strides to bring baseball back.
“We do welcome any help or any insights that we may have not seen because we're on the ground, but if we have people that are willing to volunteer and help out the Saipan Baseball League, we're definitely up for that. So, we believe that the future of baseball and softball in the CNMI is looking bright,” said Hocog.
Hocog then specifically thanked board member Alvin Takai for keeping the baseball fields—Miguel “Tan Ge” Pangelinan and Francisco “Tan Ko” Palacios at the Oleai Sports Complex—beautiful.
He then recognized all SBL board members for “making this all happen. The board members were the people who showed up to prepare the field, announce, and call the games. We were the umpires, the statisticians, the grounds crew—so a huge shout out to them.”
Hocog said they look forward to more tournaments within the community and bringing the bat-and-ball game back to the CNMI.
