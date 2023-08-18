The Commonwealth Federation of Golf Associations will hold the second of five tryouts for the CNMI national golf team for the 2023 Pacific Games in Honiara, Solomon Islands tomorrow, Aug. 19.
The second tryout will be held at the Laolao Bay Golf & Resort with a 12pm showtime and a tee time of 1pm.
Two weeks ago, Franco Santos drew first blood in the qualifiers after the 31-year-old finance manager of the Marianas Alliance of Non-Governmental Organizations, Inc. fired an even par 72 also at the Kagman golf course.
Santos, who was part of the bronze-medal winning team in last year’s Pacific Mini Games in the CNMI, had four birdies in holes No. 2, 10, 17, and 18 and 10 pars to offset his two bogeys and a double bogey on hole No. 11. He was even-steven in both the first nine and last holes with identical 36s.
CFoGA will continue the qualifiers with the third tryout on Sept. 9 at the east course of the LaoLao Bay Golf & Resort with an 8am showtime and a 9:13am tee time.
On Sept. 23, the fourth tryout will commence at the west course of the LaoLao Bay Golf & Resort. Showtime is 7am followed by an 8:10am tee time.
A week later on Sept. 30, CFoGA will hold its fifth and final tryout and like the previous last tryout for the 2022 Pacific Mini Games, it will be done sans golf carts.
The “walking day” tryout will also be held at the LaoLao Bay Golf & Resort with a 7am showtime and 8am tee time.
For more information, call Pacific Games national team qualifiers coordinator Kaegel Taitano at (670) 789-2102.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.