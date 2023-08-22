The Saipan Golfers Association July Ace of the Month Tournament will be held on Aug. 27, 9:30am at the LaoLao Bay Golf & Resort east course. Show time is 9am.
The monthly tournament was originally set last Aug. 13, but was canceled due to bad weather.
In the June tourney, Tony S. Reyes won his very first SGA monthly competition after topping the tournament last June 18 at the Coral Ocean Resort in Agingan.
The 65-year-old owner of TSR Computer & Consulting Services fired a net score of 69 after shooting a gross score of 89. The 20-handicapper had a 45 in the front nine and a 44 in the back nine.
With his victory in June, Reyes now joins SGA’s 2023 Ace of the Year qualifiers Ray Salas (January), Das Krishnan (February), Joe Sablan (March), Rick Kautz (April), and Nick Sablan (May). (Mark Rabago)
