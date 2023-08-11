A solid and easy time are words best to describe the Solid North’s 81-74 win against Priority Care last Wednesday night and the Easy Riders’ 63-41 victory over the ironically named Winners last Tuesday night at the Gualo Rai Basketball Court.
Both Solid North and Easy Riders claimed wins in the Open Division of the Inaugural SMEC-SMLEC Invitational Basketball Tournament 2023.
Solid North and Priority Care started off strong with a close 15-14 first quarter.
Priority Care, with the king of the court, Steve King, scored 27 points by the end of the third quarter and managed to keep pace with Solid North’s fast break and sharp plays.
It wasn’t until the last quarter when Solid North began to pull away with Daryll Foronda’s 22 points throughout the game.
It was a good passing game for Solid North as almost all players contributed to their team’s points, while it was a dynamic duo of Matt Duenas and King who carried Priority Care.
Duenas had 21 markers while King ended up with half of the team’s points with 37. Even so, both of their efforts were dwarfed by Solid North’s teamwork and chemistry.
J.V. Bayking’s 14 points, Jessi Bobares’ additional 8, and Leightliy Lovie’s 7 markers assisted Foronda to their first win of the season.
In Tuesday night's game between the Easy Riders and the Winners, although it was a close game throughout the first two quarters, the Winners’ defense and offense started to break down.
Utilizing the Easy Riders’ defensive prowess of Andrew Ashburn and De Shawn Reign, along with the team’s offensive pinpoint accuracy and great passing game, allowed the Easy Riders to coast away into a big lead by the third quarter.
While the second quarter ended with only a 3-point deficit, 26-23, in favor of the Easy Riders, the third quarter ended with a huge 44-28 lead as the Winners were reduced to just five points in that quarter.
Meanwhile, Ashburn put up 11 points in the game, while Frank Ferrer and Craig Padayao were not far behind with 10 markers each.
The Winners’ Jeter Medina tried to shoulder his team’s burden by scoring 22 of his team’s 41 points, but it wasn’t enough to close the gap without much assistance from the rest of his teammates.
The other open division game last Tuesday was between the CK Saints and the 670 Rollers, with a blowout win by the Saints, 79-48. The first game on Wednesday was a masters division game with JSN taking the win against Win Pacific, 99-55.
Easy Riders 63 – Ashburn 11, Ferrer 10, Padayao 10, Domine 8, Javier 7, Directo 4, Diwa 3, Reign 3, Gaviola 3, De Guzman 2, Camacho 2.
Winners 41 – Medina 22, Llave 5, Roncal 4, Mejarito 2, Pineda 2, Romo 2, Rebasquillo 2, Flores 2.
Scoring by quarters: 12-14, 26-23, 44-28, 63-41.
Solid North 81 – Foronda 22, Bayking 14, Bobares 8, Lovie 7, Ege 6, Malinay 5, Sapo 4, Antonio 4, Toribio 3, Leon 3, Basi 2, Fundador 2, Gallardo 1.
Priority Care 74 – King 37, Duenas 21, Agulto 6, Pelisamen 2, Elameto 2, Omar 2, Tilipao 2, Manglona 2.
Scoring by quarters: 15-14, 34-29, 58-54, 81-74.
