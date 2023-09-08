The CNMI national junior swimming team composed of Taiyo Akimaru, Kean Pajarillaga, and Jinie Thompson have broken their personal bests in the 9th FINA Junior World Championships in Netanya, Israel.
The trio of 17-year-olds have all had a dip into the first days of competition that began last Sept. 4 and will end Sept. 9.
Akimaru broke his personal best in Heat 1 of the 100m butterfly with a time of 1:00.95, which was good for third in the heat overall. His previous PB was 1.02.70.
In the 50m freestyle, he was in Heat 1 again and clocked in at 25.69 seconds for third place in the heat. His previous PB was 26.02 seconds.
He is swimming in the 100m freestyle today.
“My race was good! I was able to beat my personal best time for my event. It is an amazing experience being able to race all the other swimmers, this experience is very rare and it will be my treasure. For my next races I hope I can beat my personal best times and hopefully be close to the national records,” said Akimaru on Wednesday.
For Thompson, she broke her PB in the 100m freestyle with a time of 1:08.52 for sixth in Heat 2. Her previous PB was 1:09.45.
She also recorded a new PB in the 50m butterfly with a time of 34.59 seconds for sixth in Heat 1—shaving off almost one whole second from her previous PB of 35.47 seconds.
She also recorded 40.10 seconds in the 50m breaststroke and 1:08.52 in the 100m Freestyle.
Thompson is swimming in the 50m freestyle today.
On her performance so far, she said in an interview Wednesday, “My experiences have been great. All of the times I have made so far have been personal bests. For my next races I am looking forward to giving it everything I have as it is my last race. I hope that I can make myself, my family, my team, and the CNMI proud.”
For Pajarillaga, this is his first international competition and recorde a time of 1:02.94 in the 100m backstroke—which was good for 4th overall in Heat 1.
In the 50m backstroke, he claimed second place in Heat 1 with a time of 28.67.
He is competing in the 100m freestyle today and 200m backstroke tomorrow.
Pajarillaga said of his first event on Monday, “My first event was okay. I wish I would have done better.” He did not have a personal best officially registered because it was his first international competition and the Saipan pool is not a 50m, so he said he doesn’t have an official time for those strokes—but that his experience so far has been great.
CNMI national head coach Richard Sikkel said yesterday about the swimmers’ performance, “After seven swims between the three swimmers, all seven swims were personal bests, so I am happy with their performance. They are focused and have been very diligent with putting in the practice.”
Sikkel added, “There is a lot of pressure to perform well, especially in the first race. After the first race you can see the swimmers relax a little and rely on their training.”
He then said, “Kean, Taiyo, and Jinie are competing against the top junior swimmers in the world. While they are happy with their performance so far, they are always looking to improve and this competition will give them invaluable experience to tap into for future races.”
Sikkel said that coach Hiroyuki Kimura and assistant coach Christian Villacrusis did a great job preparing the swimmers for the competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.