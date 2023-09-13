With the school year 2022-2023 in full swing, the interscholastic school sports leagues are now back in session as well.
It was a rainy and wet start to the season with the first qualifier of the PSS/NMA All School Cross Country last Saturday, but everyone was in good spirits as the physical aspect of a well-rounded education and healthy lifestyle went underway.
High school girls volleyball, middle school basketball, co-ed elementary soccer, middle school soccer, are now back as well.
Nick Gross, Public School System Athletic Program director, said the Office of Student and Support Services “is excited to welcome back students throughout the CNMI and has been diligently working with our numerous national federation partners, schools, and coaches to prepare for the roll-out of SY23-24 programs!”
Gross said of the All Schools Cross Country kickoff, “Although the weather was dreadful and wet, the kids came out in awesome numbers with 200+ students!”
Qualifying events will continue on Sept. 16 at the American Memorial Park (AMP), followed by the Sept. 30 Gecko 5000 at the Banzai lookout, and the final qualifying event, hosted by Kagman High School at ChaCha Middle School. The championships will be held at the Saipan Country Club (Saipan Vegas) on Oct 14.
The girls high school volleyball league started yesterday with games scheduled on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:45pm to 6:15pm.
It will showcase a total of 13 teams from Saipan, with Tinian and Rota sending squads for mid-season play and the Championship Tournament, from Oct. 19 to 21. Officiating competitions throughout the season will be conducted by the Northern Mariana Islands Volleyball Association.
The Northern Mariana Islands Basketball Federation, along with sponsor IT&E, is geared to begin the boys middle school basketball league today with a total of 13 teams. Games will be conducted Wednesdays and Fridays from 4:30m to 7pm with the double-elimination championship tournament scheduled for Oct. 26-28.
Gross added, “This is a busy quarter for soccer as we, along with the Northern Mariana Islands Football Association, will be conducting the co-ed elementary (12U, 5v5) and girls middle school (14U, 7v7) soccer leagues starting Sept. 18. These programs have continued to grow! We have 19 teams entered into the elementary league and are looking at eight teams in the girls middle school division.”
“On behalf of the Public School System and Athletic Programs, we thank all the schools, coaches, parents, national federations, and most importantly, the students for their continued support and partnership to offer these meaningful athletic opportunities to the students of the CNMI!” said Gross.
For inquiries regarding Athletic Program activities or how to get involved with coaching, officiating, or volunteering, please contact Athletic Programs via email at athletics@cnmipss.org.
The results of the games will be published in the next issues of Saipan Tribune.
