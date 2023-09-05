Jeff Race’s Aces Tennis Academy has produced some of the CNMI’s best netters in recent years. Just some of the outstanding alumni of the academy include the definitive who’s who of local tennis the past two decade or so like Colin Sinclair, Kana Aikawa, Ji Hoon Heo, Tim Quan, Mayuko Arriola, and Colin Ramsay, as well as current top college players Robbie Schorr, Isabel Herras, Asia Raulerson, netter-turned-runner Tania Tan, and Carol Lee.
After a 10-month break, the academy is back at its home at the Pacific Islands Club Saipan and the islands’ top age group players are just thrilled with its return.
“The majority of the kids train at the Aces Tennis Academy. And so it's very important for the success of our junior programs. I’m just glad the tennis academy is up and running again,” said Race, a CNMI Sports Hall of Fame inductee and multiple winner of the NMSA Coach of the Year award.
Race said he and the players he trains are very appreciative of PIC Saipan management for allowing Ace Tennis Academy to return to the San Antonio resort.
The tennis academy has six levels, starting with beginners all the way up to the Aces Class, which are made up of the CNMI’s elite junior players.
Race and his wards use the PIC tennis courts six days a week starting at 3:15pm all the way to the last class at 5:15pm.
After that, the elite Aces Class takes over and, unlike the other five sessions prior, the junior players on top of the food chain get to train for free. “They’ve earned it,” said Race.
One of the CNMI’s top junior players, Hye Jin Elliot, said she’s elated that the classes are back in session at the Aces Tennis Academy.
“I was very excited that Coach Jeff’s lessons were coming back because it will have me more improved and prepared for upcoming tournaments. I could say the same for the junior players,” she said.
The Grace Christian Academy student said training with Race really improved her tennis game “because he normally interacts with you during practice to remind you of the right and wrong actions you’ve done. Additionally, Coach Jeff would give you tips on what you could’ve done better during practice,” she said.
Hoo Wang, one of the CNMI’s top girls U18 players, seconded Elliott, adding that Race gave her a lot of thoughtful advice when she was starting in the sport through the tennis academy.
“Training under Coach Jeff helped me a lot with mental training and physical training. Since we in the Aces Class always train thrice a week, it really helps us improve in our games to have better stamina,” she added.
Top girls U14 player Lina Tsukagoshi, for her part, said she’s been looking forward to the day Ace Tennis Academy restarted lessons again so she can have good practices with her friends again.
“Being one of Coach Jeff’s students has helped me a lot. During my matches he would cheer for me and my other teammates. He would talk to me and my team after the match and tell us what he thought of it and what we didn’t do that impacted our game. Having lessons at PIC again has been really good. Their courts are really good and clean. It also holds great memories from the past,” said the Saipan International School student.
Seungwoo “Henry” Choi trained with his siblings and friend when the tennis academy was closed.
“I am very happy to hear that the Aces Tennis Academy is back after more than half a year of being closed and I am very excited to be back in the academy. Training under Coach Jeff helped my tennis game a lot. I learned many valuable lessons about tennis everyday training under him,” said the CNMI’s No. 1 boys 16 player.
Like Choi, June Yu was also forced to train with other players—his mother, friends, and players better than him—during the Aces Tennis Academy sabbatical.
“I am happy that it’s open again because we don’t know what mistakes you made without Race and his academy,” said the No. 2-ranked boys 16 netter.
And the most telling barometer of Aces Tennis Academy’s importance is the CNMI junior tennis team’s recent performance in the 2023 North Pacific Regional Championships.
In a tournament the Commonwealth usually dominates year in and year out, the CNMI only managed to tie with Guam with seven entries each to this year’s Pacific Oceania Junior Championships set in Fiji.
Two netters from the Federated States of Micronesia complete the 16-player North Pacific Team to the POJC.
Race later explained that it’s what happens when the CNMI’s top junior players are bereft of a dedicated tennis facility and an academy to train them for nearly a year.
