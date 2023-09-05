Living in the Marianas is the smell of salt water in the air on a windy day when you live close to the beach, and the satisfying feeling of finding a cold spot of water when swimming as the sun shines brightly down on you. Living in the Marianas is waking up in the morning and stepping outside your house to sounds of birds chirping, neighbors’ chickens crowing, and dogs barking in the distance. Living in the Marianas is the feeling you get when you eat your first spoonful of chicken kelaguen from your plate at a family gathering. There are so many unique experiences that encompass what living in the Marianas is, and that is what is beautiful about these islands. Our experiences and memories of home, of belonging, and of community are built by everything from the food we share, the waters we swim in, the hugs we give, and the environment around us. I am proud to have been born and raised in the Marianas. While there are so many sensory feelings that make me feel that I am home, the feeling of being at our beautiful beaches and taking in the scenery with the warm sand between your toes and the luck you feel as a cool breeze passes by is one that is irreplaceable to me. Just the sight of one of our beaches opens the door to a whole lifetime’s worth of memories and other sensory experiences that all intermingle to create my feeling of home.
I care deeply for our environment. I am happy that our community makes efforts to keep our beaches clean and teach children and adults alike to do the same; not just for our visitors, but for us. There is nothing sadder than the feeling of walking toward our blue waters ready to jump in when your foot catches on a piece of plastic in the sand. It is moments like that where I wonder if the piece of plastic is there by accident, or if someone had intentionally left it there. Why would people do such a thing? In a place that brings me so much happiness and sense of home, I cannot count the number of times I have had to stop what I am doing to throw trash away properly. I sit on the sand under the shade of those trees with the little pine cones and wonder if we are doing enough to discourage littering, or if it will ever stop at all. It is at this point I usually get up to go swim, and then I find a cigarette butt thrown away as if the tree is a trash can. The cycle continues. Yet, even though there are people who couldn’t care less sometimes about the way their trash affects our beaches, there are a rising number of people in our community who use their weekends to do cleanups, who tell their children that it isn’t right to leave your trash. And as I pick up the cigarette butt to throw away, I am reminded of our community and those who care about keeping that feeling of home within everyone when they go to the beach.
The feeling of home is finally getting out of the water to grab a Hi-C from the cooler and the refreshing cool feeling of ice brushing up against your hands when you go to grab it, because you have been in the sun too long. It is going back into the water to swim and how quickly time passes by because you see your mom telling you it’s time to go. Sometimes, the beach reminds me of that time that my family went to swim in the evening during termite season, and we stayed in the water ’til they stopped swarming near our car and we were able to make our escape. All these memories are from being at the beach, and even just driving by and seeing one of our beaches brings me back to so many moments in my life. All of these sensory experiences work together to build these memories that I hold dear to my heart, that remind me of family and home.
While there are beaches all around the world, the ones we have here in the Marianas are the ones that will always be the most special to me. When my dad drives my family to check out how the current looks on a windy day, I think about how we come to see our beautiful beaches, and how at the same time these beaches saw me grow up into the person I am today. I think about how they will continue to see me grow as a person for the rest of my life. I think about how environments will change me, and how climate and erosion will change them. Will a little girl still be able to make sandcastles like I did in the future? I think about milestones like birthdays and baby christenings that have been celebrated here. And now, I am thinking about how much value is held in these beaches that play such a big part in many of our lives here in the Marianas.
I know that when I will be off to college in the States in a few months, I will only have the scenic pictures I’ve taken on my phone of our beaches to look at as a reminder of how important they are in my life. The thought of not being able to walk along the shore and pick up a hermit crab and watch it crawl across my palm before gently returning it or picking up a shell and wondering how nature makes such pretty things is going to be hard. This is because so many of these memories involve family and friends, who have shared in my experiences at our beaches throughout my life. The feeling of home will come to me when I think about how my dad taught my sisters and I how he and his siblings used to dig for clams near the shoreline to make clam chowder to feed their family. The feeling of home will come to me when I feel the sun on the other side of the world and wonder if it’s an overcast kind of day in Saipan, the one where you are swimming and thankful for the shade the clouds bring for just a moment.
These experiences that all revolve around seeing the beaches here in Saipan will always remind me of who I am in this world and where I came from. No matter how difficult life may get in the future, it is these moments that I am sure I will think back on to remind me of the happiness that I felt simply running toward the water because I was barefoot in the hot sand. It amazes me how we have places like that with the ability to bring families or even the whole community together. To think that our beaches can prompt people to recall so many fond memories of family and friends throughout their lives here in the Marianas is incredible. For me, the memories made at our beaches are part of what make up who I am and who I will grow to be. Our beaches truly become our memories, and that is an aspect of living in the Marianas that I would never trade for anything else.
