One of the CNMI’s more accomplished runners right now is Sildrey Veloria. The 20-year-old Northern Marianas College Liberal Arts student has won the NMA 10K Road Race and Triple J 5K Bubble Color Run just this past couple of months alone.
He also lists his stints in the 2023 Worlds Cross Country 10K Championship in Bathurst, Australia; the 2022 Oceania Cross Country Championship in Mangilao, Guam, last year’s Pacific Mini Games in the CNMI, the MVA Half Marathon, and Saipan Half Marathon as his performances in the field of running to date.
TAGA Plus recently sat down with the 1,500m, 5K, and 10K specialist and asked what ignited and continues to sustain his running passion.
Q: How did you get into running?
A: I actually really didn't want to run before, but during the pandemic I got really bored doing nothing at my house, and I stumbled on an email about a cross-country team. So I was curious about this cross-country team, and I replied to the email, and then I was willing to go out just to see what it was about. At first, I thought it was a debate team. I figured it was a run in sport after doing a couple laps at the track. This was during my senior year of high school.
Q: How do you motivate yourself to run?
A: The thing that motivates me to keep going is knowing that I can beat my previous time if I just work a little bit harder.
Q: What are your favorite running events?
A: My favorite running events are the 10K road race, 5K, 3K, 1,500m, and 3K steeplechase on the track, and 10K cross country.
Q: How often do you run in a week and how long?
A: I run about five days a week. Depending on the day, I would run at least 7-10 miles.
Q: Do you prefer running in the morning or evening and why?
A: I prefer running in the both morning and evening. …In the morning, I just want to get over with the run, and in the evening, if I don't have time in the morning to run.
Q: What’s your pre-run meal/snack? What’s your post-run meal/snack?
A: I like to eat before I run, but at least two hours before. Before I go for a run, I like to eat whole wheat toast with sunny-side-up eggs for a pre-run meal. For a post-run meal I like to drink a protein shake and eat a banana.
Q: How long is a short run for you? How long is a long run?
A: A short run for me is about 3 miles and a long run is about 14 miles.
Q: How do you keep yourself hydrated during a run?
A: I usually carry a bottle with me when I run 11-14 miles. Anything lower than 10 miles, I don't carry a bottle with me. I try to hydrate before I run.
Q: Do you stretch before and after a run and why?
A: Before I run, I like to do dynamic warm-ups, and after I like to do a deep stretch.
Q: What are your preferred running shoes and apparel for running?
A: Most of the time, I like to run in my Nike Pegasus sneakers, a dry-fit tank top, and running shorts.
Q: Do you run with any gadgets? What are they and why?
A: The only gadget I bring with me is my running watch. It just helps me track my miles.
Q: What’s better: running alone or with a running mate?
A: I prefer to run with a group.
Q: Why do you like running? What do you get from it?
A: I like running because I know that I can always participate in it, and it's really challenging.
Q: Any tips for aspiring runners out there?
A: The two things I would tell an upcoming runner is to never doubt yourself [and] you never know what you can achieve in running.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.