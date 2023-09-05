Glancing at a scar, scratch, or birthmark reflects flashbacks of core memories. Well, this is where my sense of home lies— the scars on my knees. Now, where did these scars come from? It’s surprising to see how a big scar can remain visible but appear smaller as I age. I’ve always wanted these scars to fade since I got them at age 5, but now that I’m older, I might actually miss them if they disappear. The scars from my childhood have provoked some of my most cherished memories, like rolling down a small hill and taking gruesome yet entertaining baths.
It was a sunny summer day, and yet I wanted to play. The discomfort in my worn-out legs gave up on me as I struggled to get out of bed. My sore throat made the morning of the day even worse; I felt like I was already 80 years old. To my right side of the bed, I looked down and saw a cup of water on the floor and took a sip while basking in the golden sunlight streaming through the windows. My sister was sleeping on the floor beside me, and I couldn't recall how I got there. The pain in my legs prompted me to remember what had happened the day before.
While my dad was inside the house, I remember finding it amusing as a child to intentionally roll forward on a small grass hill in front of my house, pretending to be a rolling barrel. However, on one occasion, I rolled forward without realizing that there were rocks at the bottom of the hill. As a result, I experienced an intense stinging pain in my knees. When I looked down, I saw that my knees were scraped and bleeding.
I ran back to my house, crying as if I had just been pecked by a chicken or barked at by a stray dog. My dad was extremely worried when he saw how badly my knees were injured. Both knees were bleeding, and flies were buzzing around the wounds. Pieces of grass were sticking to the blood that was dripping from the two round open wounds on my left knee, and there was a large stinging scratch on the right. The immunity from the adrenaline had worn off by the time I realized the severity of my injuries. My dad first questioned me about what happened, but tears streamed down my face, and then he scolded me after I explained that I was just trying to experience the "world spinning around" (what was I thinking, seriously?).
After my mom came from work, he told her about what I said, how I was being impulsive the whole day, and that my actions had finally met their consequences. He assumed my mom would also get riled up and spank me with a zori, ’til she laughed and said, "How can you say that and not laugh?" I looked at her, and she was giggling. My dad started to laugh too and said, "You know what? I was just worried, okay? Mwasawas (in distress)." Despite the pain I was feeling in my knees, it all went away for a while at this moment. Just witnessing my parents' little wholesome discourse eased me.
Later on, my dad took care of my wounds by applying coconut oil, and I couldn’t stop crying. He gave me a coconut apple to enjoy so that I could be distracted from it. Because of this, I enjoyed eating the several coconut apples he gave me. Which made up for my appetite since I’d been running and tumbling down a hill that day, which made me tired and hungry afterward. After my wounds were attended to, I had to take a shower because my mom told me I smelled and looked like a mango that had been rotting on the ground (I had dirt on my feet and grass in my hair). Looking at my mom, I stood there thinking if I should say something sarcastic too, but my mom flicked my forehead with her finger and asked, "Oh, you were going to say something?" before I could.
Unsure if my mom had read my mind or not, I was taken aback. Then there’s my sister on the side, giggling like the gremlin she is, enjoying her mango coco. We made eye contact, and I gave her a side eye after she had glared at me. It was like one of those cowboy duels in the movies where we both have a staredown, but in reality, I quickly walked past her since my mom kept calling my name to go shower before I was going to get a whooping. When I was a child, my mom would boil water from the Eugenia palumbis plant and then fill those Plastic Corp. five-gallon buckets to use as a shower for me.
We waited for a while, and after that, my mom filled up her small bucket to see if it was warm. This shower was intended as a medicine healer to remove any negativity that had followed me when I played around at noon or night. My mom and dad believed in traditional healing, so bathing me with Eugenia palumbis was like a spiritual cleanser. As I was ending my agonizing bath, I heard my dad playing one of his songs, "Juwe, Juwe," by Ozeky on his CD radio BH950 speaker while he was preparing our dinner. Which enlightened my mood because I was still hungry.
I smelled tapioca being cooked, and it was one of my favorite desserts to eat growing up. My mom would shred the tapioca, add sugar, and wrap it around banana leaves to put it in the pot to boil. Although my sister got it first, I was eager to eat it when my dad brought it out. Feeling sad since my sister had gobbled up the desert, I just dozed off in the kitchen and was lost in my thoughts, drenched in my Dora towel, so my dad called out to me, "Nangun (nang-oon), go dress up!
I covered my head and ran towards my room, giggling all the way. However, I accidentally bumped into the wooden wall that separated the living room from the left side of our rooms, designed to create a hallway, which made me laugh even louder. My sister and dad were concerned about my sudden outburst of laughter and questioned me about it. (I realized later that laughing randomly was kind of a habit for me). During dinner time, I sat on a bucket or a small ladder chair because the table was too high for me. But we decided to have our dinner outside on a picnic table.
Eating outside was therapeutic because we could watch the sunset, see Garapan in the distance, and the cars going along the road in our Kobler village (thanks to the fact that our home was two stories). I also loved eating outside to see the birds that would fly by our house, and it was fascinating to see the ones far up in the sky flying in a "V" formation. When we finished our supper, my sister carried the plates back to the kitchen, and my dad brought me to the kitchen to wash my hands and mouth before taking me to bed to rest. Although I had some regret, I was slightly happy that I had done something so bizarre (my knees were weak for a solid week), and it sure was a lesson for me not to do things so suddenly. I was grounded for a month and my dad kept me inside the house everyday ’til summer ended.
I remember thinking to myself, lying on the bed, if these scars will eventually heal up, and if they do, I’ll just play again. The door creaks open, and there’s my mom. "Don’t even think about playing outside again if you’re healed up, eh?” she said. I giggled and tried to sleep. A distinctive smell caused me to be half-awake; the light scent of the coconut got stronger in the room, and I was thinking, "Damn, they’re going to apply the coconut oil again." It was a painful process that led me to consider the careless actions that caused me pain. While lying on the bed and feeling a little drained, I shook my head and murmured, "Tsk, tsk." Even now, 16 years later, when I look down at my scarred knees while putting on my shoes, applying lotion, pulling up my socks, or just holding my knees to my chest provides comfort, reminding me of the resilience I have gained through overcoming that experience. That incident has made me cautious when walking down hills, whether they are wet or dry, I always examine the ground for any large rocks. As my left leg takes a step forward, I am reminded of that spontaneous 5-year-old girl. The mere sight of the scars on my knees evokes memories and bittersweet sensations that I will never forget. These scars hold value as a visible reminder of my past and have helped shape me into the person I am today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.