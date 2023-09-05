With well accomplished athletes like Colin Sinclair, Josh Jones, Carol Lee, and others from the CNMI making their mark on bigger stages in the world of sport, the Marianas is shaping up to be a great nursery for upcoming generations of athletes whose early exploits already show glimmers of future potentials.
With names like Isaiah Aleksenko, Zhi Min Jin, and Andrei Kaithlyn Chavez becoming already well recognized in the sports realm on island, these young athletes and many others also believe that sports are not just a one-off recreational activity, but is connected to family and friends, goals, and passion.
To get inside their mind and learn a bit of their stories, TAGA Plus sat down with five high school athletes—Saipan International School’s Andrei Kaithlyn Chavez, Marianas High School’s Dylan Mister and Kina Rangamar, and Southern High School’s Casey Cassandra Cruz and Kobe Imperial—and asked them to share some of their goals and the reasons why they play.
Each of them said they were introduced to their sport at a young age through family, and it was only after that when they decided to pursue it further.
Sixteen-year-old Chavez had always had a passion for sports even at a very young age, always wanting to try new things, pushing herself to improve each time and working hard to win the event. “Also, I easily get bored if I am not doing anything so if there is an event/s, I always join,” she said. “Playing sports helps me to stay in shape, it teaches me how to be more disciplined, it also helps me control my emotions and helps me in building relationships with my peers, coach and adults, as well as getting to travel to different countries and being able to represent our flag.”
For Rangamar, even though she already loved participating in sports because of her family’s mutual love for it, it was travelling to watch the 2018 Micro Games that became a reference point as to when she decided to pursue sports further. “To see the way the competition was at such an advanced level than locally—that really drove me to want to train hard and participate in it too.”
Cruz and Imperial both shared that one of the things they got hooked on when it came to sports was the competition. “Playing sports is really helpful. …It can keep your body in shape, it keeps you busy, but it also challenges you to work better and be better.”
For Imperial, the best part was constantly challenging himself to improve.
Cruz was hooked on the thrill of competition, the adrenaline rush, and the “satisfaction of accomplishing something I had worked hard for. Although I began my athletic career with baseball, my curiosity and eagerness to try new sports led me to switch my focus to track and field. I discovered that I had a natural talent for running and jumping as I began to compete in track and field events. This realization drove my passion even more and motivated me to work harder to improve my skills. My deep passion and love for sports has been the driving force behind my decision to pursue it further.”
Cruz and Mister both noted that sports had also been a great way for them to socialize. “Participating in sports, in my opinion, is one of the most effective ways to make new connections,” said Cruz. “Sports have provided me with the opportunity to form lifelong friendships.”
Mister says that just meeting people and playing sports is fun. “I’d rather go out and do something than stay home, and just meeting other people and getting to see them outside of sports as well, and having a lot of different friend groups because of the sports I play is always nice,” he said.
It’s not as if everything is smooth-sailing and you always stay motivated. In fact, staying driven despite some of the challenges is one of the more valuable lessons of sports, they said. And it helps a lot to have a supportive environment.
“…I think some of the hardest challenges were just…staying on track and picking up from moments where I left off. I tend to get burned out every now and then, especially when you’re pursuing something you know and you’re really focused on it—you’re so determined it gets overwhelming. So sometimes I fall back and then getting back on track, it’s so exhausting and straining. So there’s moments like that but I guess the passion for the sport and…being supported by people around you just help you get past those moments,” said Rangamar. “If there’s people that want to pursue this to the next level, I feel like it’s just like keeping yourself grounded and knowing what your goals are and working towards that, because that’s all it is, just the drive itself.”
As an athlete, one of the challenges Cruz has had is being a student-athlete. “Balancing academics and sports can be quite overwhelming, but the end result makes it all worthwhile. The key factor is efficient time management,” said Cruz.
At the moment, Cruz said her primary goal in sports is to just have fun and enjoy it, but she also sees sports as a platform for learning important life lessons such as teamwork, communication, and accountability, which will be things she can use even outside of the sports arena.
Imperial also sees a vision that’s larger than just hoops at a village court. Imperial shared that his personal goals in sports is to be the best he can be and one day represent the NMI. This early, he is already trying out for the U17 team in basketball.
Rangamar echoes a similar sentiment, sharing that her personal goal is to represent the islands, “maybe internationally, regionally, whatever that may be, but as long as I get to represent, that’s what makes me happy about playing the sport I do.”
Mister also has his personal goals. He said he knows he wants to do something great, “not for the people around me but for myself, like for volleyball, I want to take it further and play in college and I know I just want to do something with that. So just having goals set is what keeps me driven.”
For Chavez, her overall dream is to play college soccer and afterwards play professionally. “As well as making all my friends and family proud, I want to show young athletes that it doesn't matter if you’re from a small island—if you have a dream, go work hard for it.”
For those who don’t play soccer, Chavez urges them to “just go out there and be active because it is good for your health and you get to meet new people/friends and it also teaches you life skills and discipline.”
