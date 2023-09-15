The CNMI’s Tania Tan is making waves in her new cross country team as a graduate transfer to the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa.
Tan, in her two-year masters communications program, decided to use her extra year of eligibility in the NCAA to compete for UH’s women’s cross country and track & field team.
In her debut as a member of UH Rainbow Wahine women’s cross country team, Tan took sixth place in the season opening Big Wave Invitational with a time of 19:42.80.
Tan will join six others to compete in the 6K 24 Mountain Regional Preview this Monday, Sept. 18, in Reno, Nevada.
She said, “The competition format is about the same as back at Fordham [University]. But because we are in Hawai’i, we need to fly to the West Coast for almost every meet/race. That means getting on a six-hour flight minimum every other weekend just to compete.”
With her goals this year, she said “I hope to continue to progress and set new PRs in my events this season, we’ll see!”
As a student-athlete herself, she said “I definitely recommend going to college as a student-athlete. It keeps you motivated, teaches you time management skills, enables you to make lifelong friendships with your teammates, and helps you stay fit.”
When asked how she balances work, school, and sports, she said it’s “tough, but doable.”
“I like keeping myself busy so I find it challenging but fun. Make sure you prioritize the important stuff first, like finishing your homework and submitting that assignment. After all, the term ‘student-athlete’ puts the student before the athlete, so you want to make sure to always prioritize academics before athletics,” she said.
Tan ran four seasons with Fordham University in New York while getting her undergraduate bachelor’s degree, while breaking her PRs.
She finished 11th in the 10,000m at the 2023 Atlantic 10 Championship Meet with a mark of 37:10.89 and 18th in the 5,000m with a time of 18:27.62.
She also set CNMI records in the indoor 3,000m and 5,000m and the outdoor 5,000m and 10,000m during her senior season in 2023.
