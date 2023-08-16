Team Mac one-upped TuTuRamz, 24-23, in a thrilling, run-filled game in the 2023 Budweiser Belau Amateur Softball Association Slow Pitch Open League last Sunday at the DanDan Softball Field.
Team Mac’s one-run lead sufficed as pitcher Eric Kapileo held TuTuRamZ down in their last at-bat for an easy last inning to end the game.
Melvin Keller’s two-run home run for Team Mac was also the difference in the fifth inning as he tied up the ball game, 23-23, then Dave Malwelbug tacked up the last run for the lead, which was enough for the win.
Team Mac had an explosion of runs in the first inning from back-to-back RBIs from the line up, plus two home runs from Shane Pangelinan and Max Keller to make it 10-0. They led until the fifth inning when TuTuRamZ’s bats woke up and scored seven runs plus their other runs earlier in the game to overtake the lead, 23-18.
However, TuTuRamZ’s lumber went back to slumber when they needed it most in the last inning. Team Mac came from behind and scored five runs in the last inning which took the lead back and was enough for the win.
Seaweed Vibes 15, No Choice 12
Seaweed Vibes got the better of No Choice to win by three runs, 15-12.
Seaweed Vibes struck first with a three-run home run by Wattz Taisakan to start off the first inning. Two more runs came in before three outs and it was a 5-0 game.
No Choice replied quickly and closed the lead by just one run, 4-5. Seaweed Vibes were always one run ahead of them as they added three more in the next inning, while No Choice also added three for a 7-8 Seaweed Vibes lead.
They were still neck-and-neck until Seaweed Vibes scored two in the third from a two-run home run by Jun Nekai and a three-run home run in the fourth by Pete Iguel. No Choice only scored four more and were now down by two runs, 11-13.
No Choice scored only one more run in the last inning after Seaweed Vibes added two more in the sixth for a 15-12 final.
Saipal 20, Blue Jays 18
In a close game, Saipal pulled away from the Blue Jays to win by just two runs, 20-18.
The Blue Jays got off to a great start as they scored seven in the first inning from a three-run home run from Nate Sablan and another three-run shot by Froilan Camacho. However, Saipal tried to tie the game up and managed to score six in their at-bat for a one run, 7-6 Blue Jay lead.
The Blue Jays still had some spring in their bats when E.J. Cabrera hit another three-run moonshot for a more sizable 10-6 lead. Saipal brought in only two runs in the third inning and three in the fifth inning and this time were down by two, 13-11.
When it seemed the Blue Jays would fly away with the win after scoring five more runs in the last inning, Saipal had the last hurrah as they came from behind with fireworks off the bats of Troy Laniyo for a two RBI home run; and Joe Kapileo’s and Trey Allen’s three-run home runs each—which was enough for the win.
Results of the other games will be posted in the next issues of Saipan Tribune.
