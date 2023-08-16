Top Shelf Wines & Spirits is stepping up to serve a $10,000 in-kind credit as a hole-in-one prize for the 2023 Marianas Tourism Golf Classic on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at LaoLao Bay Golf & Resort west course.
Top Shelf general manager John Jones and tournament organizers have their fingers crossed for a robust and perfectly balanced tee-off on hole No. 17 that will have one lucky golfer walking away rich with merchandise from the hole sponsor.
Proceeds of the tournament will go to fund the education work of the non-profit organization Marianas Tourism Education Council, which focuses on community outreach and school tourism MY WAVE Clubs. MTEC marks its 22nd anniversary this year.
“I’m happy to support MTEC. Tourism is our main and only industry now,” said Jones. “Saipan is already a great tourist destination, but anything we can do to make it better ... .we're happy to support.”
Registration is $120 until Aug. 25, 2023. After Aug. 25, registration increases to $140. Optional play is $30. Only 144 players will be registered. No refunds will be issued after August 25. Registration—including payment—is accepted at LaoLao Bay Golf & Resort (credit card or cash only) and the Marianas Visitors Authority office (cash or check only) on Beach Rd., Garapan, in the Gold Beach Hotel building. Checks should be made payable to Marianas Tourism Education Council. Registration forms and sponsorship details are now available on The Marianas Calendar at www.mymarianas.com.
The tournament format will be medal play. Flight categories are Championship (0-5), A Flight (6-10), B Flight (11-16), C Flight (17+), Ladies, Senior (ages 55-60), and Super Senior (ages 61 and above). Showtime on game day is 6am, with a shotgun start at 7am. The awards luncheon will immediately follow the tournament.
For more information, contact Marianas Tourism Golf Classic Committee Chairman Martin Duenas at mduenas@mymarianas.com or committee member Jack Aranda at jaranda@mymarianas.com or call (670) 664-3200/1. (PR)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.