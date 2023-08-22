The Toros and Blue Jays advanced to the semifinals as they defeated their foes in the last elimination game of the Saipan Baseball League U12 Baseball Tournament last Saturday at the Miguel “Tan Ge” Pangelinan softball field in Susupe.
The skies finally cleared up long enough for the sun to shine down on the little ball players, with the first game between the Toros and the Little Cubs resulting in a close 11-9 final in favor of the Toros.
Both teams came out with a running start as the Toros drew first blood and scored seven runs in the first inning thanks to some Little Cubs fielding errors and consecutive base-on-balls by the pitcher.
Leighton Tenorio, Caleb Cabrera, Billy Flores, Kainoa Tenorio, Aiden Reyes, D.J. Camacho, and Sky Lizama all rounded the bases for the team’s seven runs.
The Little Cubs weren't going to stand around and do nothing as in their at-bat, they scored four runs—Tatum Jones, Liam Palacios, Dan Camacho, and Liam Sablan in the first inning for a 4-7 game.
One run via Yuki Castro came in for the Toros in the second inning to extend their lead and the Little Cubs failed to close the gap as they scored just one at their turn.
The Toros scored one more in the next inning and the Little Cubs came roaring in the fourth inning when they scored four runs to tie up the game, 9-9.
However, the Toros weren’t giving up yet as they scored two more crucial runs in the fifth inning through Aiden Reyes and D.J. Camacho. It was sufficient as the Little Cubs could not get a rally started in their last chance at the plate and were eliminated from the tourney with their loss.
In the second game, the Blue Jays pummeled the Twins, 17-11.
It was a perfect game for Blue Jays leadoff batter Kody Maratita as he reached base all four times and scored each time. The Blue Jays were just soaring through the game but turned things around when they scored seven runs in the third inning that went unanswered.
The Twins had scored just three by the third inning and were down by six runs, 3-9, and the Blue Jays added to their collection of runs when they scored two more in the fourth inning.
The Blue Jays’ Kody Maratita, Napu Reyes, Guns Sasamoto, Treat Kaipat, Solly Maratita, and Eziekel Camacho sealed the deal for them as they added six more runs to their lead for a 17-5 game.
The Twins ended up scoring just four more runs in the fifth and in their last at-bat in the sixth, scored just two to hand the win to the Blue Jays.
In the semifinals next Saturday, Aug. 26, the Toros will play against the No. 2 seed Comets, while the Blue Jays will take on the No. 1 seed Braves.
