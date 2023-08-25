Triple J Saipan and Island Training Solutions are lending their full support to the 2023 Marianas Tourism Golf Classic with donations of $5,000 cash each in hole-in-one prizes.
The tournament, slated for Sept. 2, 2023, at LaoLao Bay Golf & Resort west course will help fund the education work of Marianas Tourism Education Council, a non-profit which focuses on community outreach, and school tourism MY WAVE (Marianas Youth Welcome All Visitors Enthusiastically) Clubs.
“We’re excited to be a part of the Marianas Tourism Golf Classic, and we’re proud to support the Marianas Tourism Education Council and its continuing mission to promote tourism as everyone’s business,” said Triple J Marketing manager Brad Ruszala. “MTEC has been promoting the Hafa Adai-Tirow spirit for more than two decades, and we hope to see it continue for many more years. Aside from the $5,000 prize, our hole-in-one sponsorship will feature additional prizes from our companies that cater to local and visiting clientele, like Payless Superfresh and Truckload Store, Great Harvest Bread Company, Surf Club restaurant, Surfrider Resort Hotel, and Hertz/Dollar Car Rental.”
Island Training Solutions owner Jim Arenovski, meanwhile, said his company supports MTEC’s mission for educating the CNMI’s youth on the importance of tourism and hospitality for our island economy.
“Education on tourism and the many smaller industries it supports is key to the industries’ success. Our citizens are a part of the tourism industry simply by being here. The importance of positive, friendly interactions with our visitors cannot be overstated. The service visitors get restaurants, retail shops, and hotels, along with the public they meet driving and walking around our island, may determine whether they choose to return and whether they will tell others to return,” he said.
MTEC marks its 22nd anniversary this year. Other hole-in-one prizes at the tournament are a 2023 Honda HRV Sport from Joeten Motors, $5,000 cash from Triple J Saipan Inc., and a $10,000 shopping spree from Top Shelf Wines & Spirits.
“Tourism creates jobs and careers,” Arenovski added. “Young people who want to be close to their families and culture do not need to leave our island for better opportunities, those opportunities are right here. We support MTEC’s effort because tourism education needs to start early and the more people that embrace tourism.”
Tournament registration is $120 until today, Aug. 25. After Friday, registration increases to $140. Optional play is $30. Only 144 players will be registered. No refunds will be issued after August 25. Registration—including payment—is being accepted at LaoLao Bay Golf & Resort (credit card or cash only) and the Marianas Visitors Authority (MVA) office (cash or check only) on Beach Road, Garapan, in the Gold Beach Hotel building. Checks should be made payable to Marianas Tourism Education Council. Registration forms and sponsorship details are now available on The Marianas Calendar at www.mymarianas.com.
The tournament format will be medal play. Flight categories are Championship (0-5), A Flight (6-10), B Flight (11-16), C Flight (17+), Ladies, Senior (ages 55-60), and Super Senior (ages 61 and above). Showtime on Sept. 2 is 6am with a shotgun start at 7am. The awards luncheon will immediately follow the tournament.
For more information, contact Marianas Tourism Golf Classic Committee chair Martin Duenas at mduenas@mymarianas.com or committee member Jack Aranda at jaranda@mymarianas.com or call (670) 664.3200/1. (PR)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.