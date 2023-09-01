TuTuRamZ glided past No Choice, 18-8, in a run-mercy ruled game in the 2023 Budweiser Belau Amateur Softball Association Slow Pitch Open League last Sunday at the Dan Dan Softball Field.
Despite a quiet first inning, TuTuRamZ came back and demolished No Choice later in the game. No Choice drew first blood with three runs in the first, then three more runs in the second from a three-RBI home run by Jeff Isaac.
No Choice scored their seventh and eighth run in the third inning and that was about all they could muster against the TuTuRamZ’ pitching staff.
That was also when TuTuRamZ’ offense came alive and put up six by the end of the third inning with a three-run home run each by Derek Aguon and Jason Reyes for a 6-8 game.
The fourth inning was a big one for TuTuRamZ as they pulled way into the lead for a nine-run inning. Henry Reyes brought home three with his home run and back-to-back doubles and a triple kept the runs coming for a 15-8 game.
No Choice batters were then consecutively shut down and were left scoreless by the end of the game as TuTuRamz scored their final three runs in the last inning.
Blue Jays 13, Team Mac 12
The Blue Jays slipped past Team Mac, 13-12, in a close game.
Paul Salalila hit the crucial solo home run in the last inning, which was enough for the Blue Jays to fly away with the win. Team Mac came up short by just one—as the game was 13-10 in their last at-bat—they only brought in two runs from Josiah Lizama’s home run.
Both teams were neck-and-neck throughout the game, with the Blue Jays dividing their runs throughout.
Three runs were made in the first, then two from a two-RBI home run by Kier Agda and another from a solo homer by Willie Cabrera to make it a 6-5 game—after Team Mac scored five in the first inning.
From there, the Blue Jays scored six more before their last run in the seventh inning.
Kebruka 29, Dat’s It 28
Kebruka basically mirrored the Blue Jays’ game and won by one run in the last inning over Dat’s It, 29-28.
But this time, Kebruka was the home team and Nate Kaipat scored the tie-breaking go-ahead home run in the bottom of the last inning for a walk-off win.
Throughout the game, it was a flex of who could hit the most home runs—Kebruka with 10 and Dat’s It also with 10. However, it was Kaipat’s home run that dealt the blow to clinch the win for Kebruka.
