The Twins rallied against the Little Cubs in the continuation of their rained-out game in the Saipan Baseball League U12 Baseball Tournament last Saturday at the Miguel “Tan Ge” Pangelinan Softball Field in Susupe.
In a run-frenzy game, the Twins took the victory after a three-run rally in the last inning to break the tie and take the win by one run, 21-20.
The Twins’ Finian Malwelbug and Myrhus Tomokane scored two runs to even up the game, 20-20, then David Langu scored the winning run on a go-ahead RBI double by A.J. Magofna.
The Little Cubs put up as many runs as they could in their last at-bat at the top of the last inning, bringing in nine runs from back-to-back RBI singles and walks, but it wasn’t enough to dissuade the Twins.
The Twins actually had just a one-run lead by the fourth inning when the Little Cubs scored three runs through Dan Repeki, Austin Paulus, and Eric Palacios.
It was back and forth from there when the Twins scored eight, then the Little Cubs answered with four more for a close 12-11 Twins lead.
The fifth inning was when the Twins scored six more runs to pull ahead, but the Little Cubs gained a two run 20-18 lead at the top of the last inning, until the Twins’ three-run rally.
In the Braves-Toros game, the Braves pummeled the Toros, 18-1.
The Braves’ offense showed no mercy to the Toros’ pitching staff as they scored seven runs in the first inning that went unanswered. Two more runs scored in the second inning for a 9-0 game and the Braves continued their run scoring in the fourth inning.
Nine more runs came in for the Braves and the game ended early as the Toros only brought in one run.
On Saturday, Aug. 12, at 9:30am the Toros will take on the Little Cubs and at 12pm it’s the Twins vs. the Blue Jays.
Then on Aug. 19 at 9:30am it’s the Braves versus the winner of the Twins and the Blue Jays; and at 12pm, it’s the Comets versus the winner of the Toros and Little Cubs.
