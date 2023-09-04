The undefeated Braves held on to their unblemished record as—down by three runs heading into the fifth inning—they rallied and, with a clutch single that found the gap by Aiken Norita in their last at-bat, stole the championship away from the Toros, 4-3, in an exciting finish to the Saipan Baseball League U12 Baseball Tournament on a sunny Saturday morning at a fully packed Miguel “Tan Ge” Pangelinan softball field in Susupe.
Tied at three apiece at the bottom of the last inning, the Braves could taste victory as a walk off hit by any of their batters was imminent. Pitcher Dayton Marchadesch led things off with a single and then proceeded to steal second base. In perfect scoring position, a passed ball by the Toros gifted him third base with just one out.
Toros’ Caleb Cabrera delivered what was to be the final pitch of the tourney—and with just one swing of the bat, Braves’ Aiken Norita hit the go-ahead single that brought in Marchadesch for the championship win.
To begin the game, Toros’ star utility player Leighton Tenorio, was the starting pitcher and struck out the side in the first inning. He then helped his cause as he scored the first run in their at-bat, followed by another run by Caleb Cabrera to make it a 2-0 game.
Tenorio continued his dominance on the mound as only one runner—Don Ray Barcinas—got on base due to a fielding error. Tenorio proceeded to strike out the next two batters.
Tenorio continued shutting down the Braves' offense by striking out the side in the third inning—and once more in the fourth inning. Everything pivoted to the Braves’ favor as limited by the pitch count, the Toros had to make a pitching change.
Ben Lizama took over for Tenorio and that was when the Braves’ offense turned around. With a little help from the Toros’ shoddy defense, the Braves scored three consecutive runs by Kayden Lizama, Don Ray, and Dylan Barcinas in the fifth inning to tie up the game.
In a later interview with the hero of the game, Norita said his walk off hit “felt good. I thought I was going to miss that but I hit it. Thank you to my team, my brother [Antonio Norita], and my dad [Ned Norita] for teaching me baseball. It was a good day.”
The 12-year-old said he’s been waiting for a chance to play baseball and he finally had the chance with this tournament. “I’m just glad I got to play,” said the Tanapag Middle School student.
He described the finals game as “kind of scary, but it was good.” He acknowledged that the Toros were a good team overall.
As for head coach Ian Norita, who is the cousin of Aiken, he said of the game, “They had us in the first half, but I told the boys to just remain calm. The pitcher for the Toros was really good—he was throwing real heat, but I just told the boys to ‘relax, your time will come’ and their time did come.”
He said their strategy being down by three runs in the fifth inning was just to go up and hit. “I just told everybody that they’re going to get a hit—and they got a hit.” With the walk off hit by Aiken, he said, “Oh I knew that was going to happen. We were gonna walk off no matter what. It was one down and we had our third batter up and they were hungry, so I knew it was going to happen. Thankfully it did.”
When asked if the Toros pitching change contributed to the Braves’ offense turning on later in the game, Ian Norita said, “Of course. The starting pitcher was really good. Props to Patrick Tenorio. You’re teaching your son really [well], my brother.”
As for the tournament and bringing baseball back to the youth after about five years, Ian Norita said, “I want to say thank you very much to the SBL and the tournament team. The boys have been practicing so, so hard and they really wanted to play. So, thank you to them. We’re waiting for the next tournament. We’ll be ready.” Ian Norita was thankful the weather turned out great for them to be able to finish their game without rain.
