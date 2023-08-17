The V1 va’a paddlers finished strong in their distance races in the continuation of the Northern Marianas National Paddling Sports Federation season last July 22.
The course was a 4- to 6-mile race from Kilili Beach to the 13 Fishermen Monument and back.
The categories were V1 relay open women and junior girls; and V1 open men and junior boys.
In the V1 relay open women’s race, Pipit Ball and Bonny Grow paddled first to the finish line with a time of 58:10.086; a close second was Elaine Sablan and Momoko Halstead at 58:36.580; third was Erryne Dasalla and Kanoe Aiu with a time of 1:03:20.510; fourth place were Olivia Tenorio and Lori Rabe at 1:04:56.010; and fifth place was Gracie Mendiola and Danica Calvo at 1:06:42.480.
For the open men’s/junior boys V1 relay, first place went to Carter Aldan and Joe Weaver with their time of 1:11:33.960; and second place went to Billy Grow and Tim Asaivao with a time of 1:18:32.480.
Phillip Aldan and Tyler Andrew were the lone participants in the junior boys race and finished the fastest amongst the open men paddlers with a time of 1:11:08.460.
The Northern Marianas National Paddling Sports Federation season began last July 8 with a V6 distance race.
On Aug. 26, V1 open men/women and junior paddlers will take on the 6- to 8-mile race from Kilili Beach to the black buoy and back. Top 3 in the V6/V1 distance will be awarded that day.
The season will close off with a bang on Sept. 23 and 24 as the V1 open men/women and junior paddlers will take on the 500m sprints.
V6 open men/women and mixed paddlers will also race in the 500m and in the 1,500m sprints. There will also be a V12 open men/women and mixed paddlers 500m race. Awards for the Top 3 finishers will be given on Sept. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.