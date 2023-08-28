Vizion managed to slip past Win Pacific in the last quarter, 67-57, for their first win in the masters division of the Inaugural SMEC-SMLEG Invitational Basketball Tournament 2023 last Thursday night at the Gualo Rai Basketball Court.
Both teams were neck-and-neck throughout the game until the last minutes of the last quarter. Vizion became laser-focused and made quality shots after the other to pry the win from Win Pacific.
Fradel Sedillo scored back-to-back field goals that lengthened Vizion’s lead and a clutch free throw after a foul in the paint on Ariel Baul solidified their 10-point lead.
Win Pacific was handed their second loss in the season when they couldn’t get their shots in anymore at this point. Vizion’s Larry Palero and Baul made 15 points each, while Dexter Tenorio had 14.
In the first quarter of the game, however, Win Pacific had a 3-point lead, 16-13. It was still a close game in the second quarter but Vizion was gaining traction.
Win Pacific’s lead didn’t last very long and soon enough, Vizion led by the end of the second quarter by just two points, 33-31.
Win Pacific’s speedy Joseph Galulu tried to lead his team to victory with his 22 points, but just came a little too short as his teammates could not assist him at the basket. Only Galulu went into double digits by the end of the game.
The second game of the night in the open Division A between Priority Care and Easy Riders was rescheduled due to the weather.
There were also no games last Friday due to the weather.
Saturday’s games will be posted in the next issues of Saipan Tribune.
As of Aug. 27, the team standings in the open division Pool A are: Easy Riders 2-0; Loving Hands 2-0; Solid North 2-1; The Game 1-1; Socho 1-2; Winners Group 1-2; Home Smart 0-1; and Priority Care 0-2.
In the open division Pool B, Checkpoint is at 3-0; CK Saints 3-0; JTM Saipan 2-1; Vik Team 1-2; Bridge Capital 1-2; 670 Rollers 1-2, Choju 0-2; and IT&E 0-2.
In the masters division, A Plus Team is at 2-0; Blue Haus 2-1; JSN 2-0; Legends Team 0-1; Lakay 0-1; and Long Shot 0-2;
Vizion 67 – Palero 15, Baul 15, Tenorio 14, Catalla 10, Sedillo 8, Pablo 3, Jumaquio 2.
Win Pacific-Gualo Rai Warriors 57 – Galulu 22, Cabrera 6, Samson 6, Sablan 6, Agbanlog 6, Aldan 4, George 4, Gonzales 3.
Scoring by quarters: 13-16, 33-31, 53-48, 67-57.
