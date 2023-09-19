They went from Long Shot to sure thing as they won two straight games and brought their team out of the gutter in the Inaugural SMEC-SMLEG Invitational Basketball Tournament 2023 at the Gualo Rai Basketball Court.
In their makeup game from Sept. 8, Long Shot edged Win Pacific-Gualo Rai Warriors, 59-51, last Sunday for their second win.
Long Shot had an early advantage as they went through the first quarter on a roll when they made most of their attempts. Confidence ruled the court for Long Shot as a couple of 3-pointers by Allan Chavez and Jun Estolas only lengthened their lead over Win Pacific, and by the end of it, they were up by 10 points, 21-11.
Win Pacific tried to push for a comeback in the second as they closed the gap and were not too far behind. Darwin Gonzales assisted mostly from the free throw line and was paired by his teammates’ more accurate shots this time around. Heading into the third quarter, they trailed by just 8 points, 34-26.
Long Shot pulled away in the third quarter though as they limited Win Pacific to just 7 points. It wasn’t a high-scoring game for both teams but Long Shot’s Jun Estolas led them with 11, while Chavez had 9 markers, and Angel Cubangbang made 8.
The fourth quarter was a battle of stamina as both teams’ hard push early in the game took a toll on them. Win Pacific’s Nelson Samson tried to carry his team by being open most of the time and scoring a team-high 13 points, but it wasn’t enough as Long Shot’s Rico Morales and Chavez’s crucial free throws, plus a fast-break clutch 3-pointer by Alain Nunez sealed their second win.
In their game against Vizion, Long Shot grabbed their first win in a 78-66 game last Thursday. Vizion hustled early and created multiple free throw opportunities as they came within just one point in the first quarter, 16-17.
But after a flurry of shots by Long Shot’s Melvin Villarin, and later assisted by June Flores, Rico Morales, Cubangbang, and Jerry Tolentino, they created such a big gap that Vizion did not see coming, and won their first game.
In a makeup game between Legends and Win Pacific last Sunday, Legends won, 59-51; last Friday, Socho defeated Winners Group, 76-72, and A Plus won over Legends, 97-62; last Thursday, Check Point is still undefeated after they beat Choju, 76-74; and last Wednesday, Solid North won against Loving Hands, 66-62, while Lakay slipped past Win Pacific, 78-70.
As of Sept. 12, the team standings in the open division Pool A are: Solid North 5-1; Easy Riders 3-0; The Game 3-1; Loving Hands 2-2; Priority Care 2-3; Winners Group 1-4; Socho 2-4; and Home Smart 0-3.
In the open division Pool B, Checkpoint is at 5-0; CK Saints 4-0; Vik Team 3-3; Choju 2-3; Bridge Capital 1-4; 670 Rollers 1-5, and IT&E 0-4.
In the masters division, A Plus Team is on top with 3-0; Blue Haus 3-1; JSN 2-0; Lakay 2-1; Long Shot 2-3; Legends 2-2; Vizion 1-2; Win Pacific 0-6.
Long Shot 59 – Estolas 11, Chavez 9, Cubangbang 8, Tolentino 7, Dela Torre 5, Nunez 5, Villarin 4, Bhajan 4, Flores 3, Sacramento 2, Morales 1.
Win Pacific-Gualo Rai Warriors 51 – Samson 13, Cabrera 8, George 7, Gonzales 7, Galulu 6, Agbanlog 6, Alano 4.
Scoring by quarters: 21-11, 34-26, 43-33, 59-51.
