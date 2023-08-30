Triton Athletics has named Xavier Naputi the men's soccer coach at the University of Guam, replacing his brother, Dylan Naputi, who resigned the position earlier in the summer.
Xavier Naputi has served as the assistant soccer coach the past three seasons for both the men's and women's soccer teams at UOG. Xavier Naputi has also coached soccer at George Washington High School as an assistant.
Xavier Naputi played college soccer at North Park University in Chicago, IL and has also played for the Tritons. He played high school soccer in Guam at Father Duenas Memorial School.
“We are glad that Xavier showed interest in the position, and we think he will keep the program moving in a positive direction,” said UOG Athletics director Doug Palmer in yesterday’s news release.
UOG is still searching for a women's soccer coach at this time and that program does not have a coach in place yet. (PR)
