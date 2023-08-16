When my children were still of school age, I belonged to a group of parents who spent a sizeable amount of time driving from one place to another to drop off two kids to two separate locations for their after-school activities. I almost forced the two kids to take the same activities to ease my frustrations as the designated driver of the family. To my surprise and relief, the day came when both just ended up liking the same after-school interest. In the end, I was thankful I did not carry out my plan of insisting my way for the sake of my own convenience because both ended up having successful military careers influenced by their involvement in the Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps program.
Experts in education and early childhood development both attest to the positive benefits extracurriculars have on a child's overall well-being. Students develop a few important life skills that can help them excel in both academic and real-life situations. One of the most important traits that students who participate in extracurricular activities develop is a sense of responsibility and time management skills that are essential to academic success. Students also develop a strong self-esteem, which comes in handy when making real-life decisions. Students who are allowed to explore their passions and interests end up becoming well-rounded individuals who have empathy and the ability to communicate effectively—skills necessary when they join the workforce.
Dr. Ronald E. Snyder, headmaster of Saipan International School, emphasizes the need for children to engage in activities outside of the classroom. "Core classes give students the skills needed for general success, but extracurricular activities allow them time to explore their passions and develop specialized skills that will enable them to succeed in their future careers and postsecondary studies.”
Snyder said that SIS students have that chance to explore their interests—be it in the arts, sciences, the humanities, or sports. "From film editing to sports to extra languages, to scuba diving, to drama, speech and math competitions and many more, we give students the chance to find out what motivates them intrinsically.”
In the CNMI, each public and private school has its own set of extracurricular activities. Some are sports related, some are based on completive activities like model United Nations, speech and debate, or math leagues, while others have no competitive elements at all.
SIS in particular offers 15 Advanced Placement courses that students can choose for their extracurricular activity, Snyder said. This selection is more than any other school in the CNMI offers. “We are highly academic, but our students are very involved in extracurricular activities. It is a part of our identity and we believe it helps students reach their academic goals instead of hindering them,” said Snyder.
To find out which extracurricular activity would suit a student’s needs, Snyder recommends that students reach out to their school's counselor and/or administration to find out the opportunities available to them.
Aside from opportunities on campus, Snyder said community clubs such as the local theaters and dance groups and local sports federations also offer students extracurriculars that they may want to participate in.
Students may choose to engage in as much as eight to 10 extracurricular activities in a year. This may sound impossible, but because there are activities such as sports that may be seasonal or spread throughout the year, it is possible for a student to be involved in many activities. In the end, however, it is the quality over quantity that is still the best option to consider.
When choosing an extracurricular activity, Snyder encourages SIS students to explore their interests. “We want students to reach past their comfort zone and try new things, meet new people and become more rounded students,” he said.
In addition, Snyder reminds students to find activities that would challenge their skills as individuals. “Choose something that looks cool, even if it looks difficult. You might love it but even if you hate it, you will have taken a step toward developing yourself for the future you. It is just more important to find out what you don't like than it is to find out what you love,” he said.
Preparing for extracurricular activities really depends on the student and the activity they want to pursue. “For some, this may mean new physical skills. For others it may mean developing an on-stage presence,” Snyder said. “With so many options to choose from, preparing oneself for these activities hinges on one's personal preferences and needs.”
Balancing one’s academic and extracurricular activities are equally important if one is to maintain a good academic standing while still enjoying activities that stimulate artistry and creativity. Mental health specialists also say it's important for parents to help their children achieve school-life balance. Kids who are so busy outside of school that they lack free time for play or rest can lead to both parents and kids feeling stressed, anxious, and depressed. Parents are also advised to pay particular attention to their own tolerance, capability and energy, to help effectively maintain the activities of a busy student.
Among the tips mental health professionals recommend for maintaining balance is to practice moderation and to be mindful of one’s strengths and capabilities. This applies to both parents and students.
Managing academic and extracurriculars is highly personal. “For some people, the academic load does not leave a lot of extra time but usually, everyone has some time they can dedicate to expanding themselves,” said Snyder.
For those who are still considering if they will add extracurriculars to their activities this school year, Snyder has this advice: "Go for it! Try something new, develop yourself further within an activity you love. But don't get stuck in a rut. The opportunities during your school years are incredible so you shouldn't waste them.”
And for those who are already enjoying their extracurricular activities, Snyder recommends that they explore more. “Go further! If you enjoyed your open water scuba class, take the advanced course and extend to rescue diver and beyond. If you love soccer, try a cross-over sport like cross country. If you love speech, try acting. If you are good at math league, throw your hat into the STEM Fair. But whatever you do, don't stop!”
