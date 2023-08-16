Let’s admit it. Gadget use has become ubiquitous in schools and has been a classroom fixture since the early ’80s when mathematician Seymour Papert first introduced microcomputers to students to teach them basic programming.
Laptops and smartphones are two of the most popular gadgets used in schools. While educators may be split in their opinion about the presence of gadgets in the classroom, the reality is that they are here to stay. The hardware and the software that go with these gadgets can be budget busters and giving them TLC (tender loving care) is the best way to protect these investments. On top of this, the proper care of gizmos also ensures safety from diseases caused by using unsanitary equipment.
Telecommunications experts at Docomo Pacific, a regional leader in innovation, telecommunications, and entertainment, shares these tips to make cleaning and maintaining our devices in spick-and-span shape.
1. Gently wipe down the outside of the device, including screen, with an anti-bacterial wipe. (Only use anti-bacterial wipe containing 70% isopropyl to clean your device and avoid ports).
2. A wooden toothpick is recommended to gently clean out your device’s ports. (Cotton swabs could leave behind more debris)
3. Remove dust and particles from keyboards using a soft brush, like a large makeup brush, perfect for getting into tiny crevices. Finish it off with canned air to get just about everything in between.
4. Sanitize your mobile device using a UV phone sterilizer. This disinfects your phone safely without using any harsh chemicals! Available at Docomo Pacific.
5. Always keep safety a top priority! Before beginning any cleaning process, make sure your devices are unplugged to prevent any electrical mishaps. When using damp cloths or disinfectants, refrain from spraying them directly onto the device or its ports. Remember to keep liquids and moisture away from any openings to avoid damage. Lastly, it’s important to never use bleach for cleaning your devices, as it can cause harm.
