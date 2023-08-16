In the U.S. educational system, school safety ranks as the second major issue affecting education, just behind the need for more funding for schools. In light of recent mass shootings in U.S. campuses that has caused the unnecessary loss of lives, schools nationwide have doubled up their efforts to maintain a learning environment safe from violence, bullying and harassment, and the influence of substance use. The CNMI’s public schools are no different.
While educating students is their key mission, the safety of everyone on campus—be they student, teacher, or staff, is a priority, said Marianas High School principal Jonathan Aguon. He said educating faculty and students on readiness and disaster preparedness help promote safety and security on campus.
“Schools take safety seriously. Every school has procedures in place so that our campuses are safe and secure environments for learning. PSS invests in training and professional development for staff to handle emergency situations and work closely with partner agencies to maintain safe campuses,” Aguon said.
At Dr. Rita H. Inos Junior/Senior High School on Rota, principal Annette Calvo said the CNMI Public School System has a team that continually provides professional development to its faculty and staff on school safety.
“The Non-Violent Crisis Intervention Team annually conducts a training and certification renewal for PSS school level personnel. There is one of this team at each public school in the CNMI,” said Calvo.
In addition, every public school has a School Emergency Response Team composed of school staff and faculty members who assist the principal in planning and responding to any school emergency, said Tinian Junior/Senior High School principal Lizabeth Perzinski.
MHS’ Aguon said that constantly practicing, evaluating, and updating safety protocols help ensure that all systems are always effective and that everyone on campus is prepared to respond to any threat or danger.
In situations where there may be a threat or breach of safety in campus, Da’ok Academy principal Christine Tudela said they are required to immediately report the incident to proper authorities or agencies for prompt recording and risk assessment while ensuring the safety of everyone in school.
“When you see something, report it to the proper authorities immediately. Time is vital when reporting and follow-ups to specific supports are continuous throughout the review or until the risk assessments is complete,” said Tudela.
To augment the regular safety training, Aguon said CNMI schools also have established policies that address other threats such as substance abuse and physical bullying and cyberbullying and other forms of harmful behavior. Da’ok’s Tudela also reminds the community that safety procedures are a part of every school’s policies and may be found in school handbooks for everyone’s review and understanding.
With all these safety protocols and procedures in place, Hofschneider is confident that local schools will be able to respond and act accordingly in cases where there is a threat to life or property on campus.
According to Calvo, one safety threat in our schools today is vaping. “Students at a young age are starting to pick up the habit of vaping. This is a health risk for our school children, and we must assist one another in educating our children to live a healthy lifestyle [that is] free from drugs and alcohol,” said the Rota principal.
To combat threats, whether they be those that are physical in nature or those that present risks to one’s health, CNMI school officials all agree that safety in schools and, most especially, the well-being of students is a responsibility shared among parents, the school and the community.
“We encourage parents and the community to work with us to maintain a safe environment for our students. In addition to our efforts within the school, it is equally important for families to have open and honest conversations to help guide the youth of the CNMI away from risky behaviors and toward positive choices. Whether it is monitoring their social media accounts, following curfew, or simply asking how their day was, every effort counts,” said Aguon
Kagman High School principal Benjamin Jones Jr. offers the following recommendations that students and parents can follow to contribute to a safe school environment.
FOR STUDENTS:
1. Stay informed. Pay attention to safety protocols, emergency procedures, and school rules. Know your school’s emergency evacuation routes and assembly points.
2. Report suspicious activity. If you see something unusual or concerning, report it to a teacher, counselor, or school authority. Your vigilance can help prevent potential incidents.
3. Be respectful. Treat your peers, teachers, and staff with respect and kindness. Bullying, harassment, or disruptive behavior can create an unsafe environment.
4. Digital responsibility. Practice responsible online behavior and avoid cyberbullying. Think before sharing personal information and be cautious about whom you interact with online.
5. Follow rules. Obey school rules and policies, including those related to attendance, dress code, and behavior. Respecting these rules contributes to a more orderly environment.
6. Emergency preparedness. Familiarize yourself with fire drills, lockdown procedures, and other emergency protocols. Take drills seriously and follow instructions promptly.
7. Safe transportation. If you commute to school, use designated crosswalks and follow traffic rules. Use helmets and seatbelts when riding bikes or in vehicles.
8. Lock up valuables. Keep your personal belongings secure in lockers or designated areas. Don’t leave valuable items unattended.
9. Mental health awareness. Reach out for help if you’re struggling emotionally. Talk to a counselor, teacher, or trusted adult if you’re feeling overwhelmed or stressed.
10. Inclusivity. Foster a culture of inclusivity and respect for diversity. Make an effort to include everyone and stand up against discrimination or exclusion.
FOR PARENTS:
1. Communication. Maintain open communication with your child about their school experiences. Encourage them to talk about their day and any concerns they may have.
2. Get to know the school faculty and staff which are your child’s teachers, administrators, and other school staff. Building relationships can facilitate effective communication.
3. Participate. Attend parent-teacher conferences, school meetings, and events. Engaging with the school community shows your commitment to your child’s education and safety.
4. Emergency contact information. Ensure the school has accurate and up-to-date emergency contact information for your child. This information is crucial in case of emergencies.
5. Support your child’s mental health. Be attentive to your child’s emotional well-being. If you notice any signs of stress, anxiety, or depression, seek appropriate support or counseling.
6. Safe transportation. If your child commutes to school, ensure they use safe transportation methods. Teach them about pedestrian safety and proper use of bikes or public transportation.
7. Online guidance. Educate your child about responsible internet and social media use. Teach them about the potential risks of sharing personal information online.
8. Promote kindness. Teach your child the importance of treating others with kindness and respect. Encourage them to be inclusive and empathetic toward their peers.
9. Supervision. Be aware of your child’s after-school activities and whereabouts. Provide appropriate supervision based on their age and maturity.
10. Emergency plans: Familiarize yourself with the school’s emergency plans and procedures. Discuss these plans with your child so they know what to do in different situations.
Saipan Southern High School principal Vince Dela Cruz said a safe campus environment also involves ensuring the physical wellness of faculty and students. He said that observing the basic rules of hygiene and safety contributes to cleanliness and safety for everyone in school.
Use the proper clothes and footwear for school. No heels or stilettos.
Always carry a hand sanitizer and keep belongings to oneself.
Students are urged to come to school early so they don’t feel rushed to get to their classrooms or to any part of the campus. Having enough time to move around campus prevents slips, trips and falls, which are the leading cause of injury in the workplace and in campus.
Observe common road courtesies, particularly near and within the school. Most importantly, be aware of bus routes in campus to help keep the roads in schools safe.
Parents are advised to pick up their children on time.
“Remember, promoting school safety requires a collective effort. By following these recommendations, students and parents can contribute to creating a secure and conducive learning environment for everyone,” said Jones.
