If you are still on the hunt for some back-to-school deals, consider getting them at these local outlets that offer quality products at prices that won’t bust your budget.
DOCOMO PACIFIC
For those looking for smartphones with a good phone and data plan, this is where Docomo Pacific comes into the picture.
Docomo Pacific’s NOW program combines both affordability and easier access to the latest smartphone models for well-qualified customers. Under this program, subscribers may purchase the latest smartphone for zero down payment, dividing the retail price of the handset into low monthly installment payments. Plus subscribers have the option to upgrade to a new handset every year.
As the renowned regional leader in innovation, telecommunications, and entertainment, Docomo Pacific offers the most advanced iPhone lineup with iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Between now until Sept. 30, 2023, sign up for a phone and data plan under Docomo’s “Link Bundle Plan” and pay as low as $95 a month. This phone and data bundle is inclusive of Mobile Lite phone and dFi+ internet plan. Mobile Lite comes with 40GB, 4G LTE DATA, unlimited talk & text and unlimited social and messaging Apps. dFi+ value of 30.0 MBPSm to 5.0 MBPS.
On top of this, subscribers get the first three months of home internet service and $50 credit toward the first month billing, Superpod AX and basic installation, all for free. Subscribers save as much as $599 a month with bundled services for any iPhone 14 series.
For more details and information pricing and data plans, visit www.docomopacific.com or call 670-488-CARE.
PAYLESS SUPERFRESH AND TRUCKLOAD STORE
At Payless Superfresh and Truckload Store, take advantage of their back-to-school sale from Aug. 11 to Aug. 17 and get deals from their grocery section that are sure to fill every student’s hungry stomach. There are also deals from their appliance, home, and garden section. Payless Superfresh Rewards members may also redeem points for selected food and hygiene products.
Open daily from 7am to 9pm, Payless Superfresh and Truckload is also on Facebook (@paylesssuperfreshtruckoadstore) with phone number (670) 234-1444.
JOETEN SHOPPING CENTER
For great bargains on back-to-school essentials, visit any of the four Joeten Shopping Center branches in Susupe, Garapan, Dandan, or Kagman. Joeten’s midweek sale—ongoing between Aug. 15 and Aug. 16—features big savings on classroom essentials, from filler papers, notebooks, art and writing supplies, to a stylish backpack that will securely hold your student’s supplies.
Good deals can also be found at Joeten’s grocery section to complete any family’s weekly meal plan. Choose from select cuts of meats to baking essentials and juices that will satisfy any family’s nutritional needs. Call Joeten Shopping Center at (670) 234-6446/68 for more information.
SURF CLUB and GREAT HARVEST BREAD CO.
In case you find you or your family craving for a classic cheeseburger, fries and pizza, look no further than the Surf Club.
From Aug. 13 until Aug. 31, a grilled cheese with your choice of either calamansi cooler or mango mansi is only $7.50 at Great Harvest Bread Co. For more details about their bakery products, follow @greatharvestbreadsaipan on Facebook and @greatharvestsaipan on Instagram, or call them at phone number (670) 234-2733.
At the Surf Club restaurant, get a 20% discount on their line of burgers and pizzas. Get more details about their back-to-school promo at @surfclubsaipan on Facebook and @surfclubrestaurant on Instagram or call them at (670) 235-1122. Surf Club is open from 11am to 4pm.
KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN and TACO BELL
Ease your cravings for some good ‘ole fried chicken and tacos. At Kentucky Fried Chicken, get the “Lunch and Dinner Supreme,” which includes a one-piece chicken, two pieces of hot wings, a one-piece chicken strip, one small red rice, one small mashed potato and a bottle of water for just $9.99.
For the same price of $9.99, get a “Fully Loaded Pack” of taco goodness from Taco Bell. The “Fully Loaded Pack” includes one regular taco, one nacho crunch burrito, one cheese roll, one pack of chips, and a bottle of water. Both KFC and Taco Bell offerings are available for a limited time only.
Both chicken and taco packages are available from Monday to Friday between 11am to 2pm and from 5pm to 7pm.
To welcome the new school year, KFC and Taco Bell have teamed up for the “School is Cool” back-to school raffle. From Aug. 14 until Oct. 1, 2023, buy any KFC or Taco Bell product and get a raffle ticket with every purchase of $25 in a single or accumulated purchase. A desk and chair combo awaits two lucky winners. Raffle drawing is on Oct. 2, 2023.
Visit KFC and Taco Bell at the Town House Shopping Center, Beach Road, Chalan Kanoa or call (670) 234-6523. They are also on Facebook @KFC & Taco Bell Saipan.
LOLLIPOPS and GIRL TALK
Head on to Lollipops for their back-to-school sale on toys and children’s clothing. Take advantage of 15% off on dressy and play clothes available from Aug. 5 to Aug. 21. Located on Beach Road in Garapan, Lollipops is open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 7 pm, on Saturday from 10am to 7pm, and on Sunday from 10am to 4pm. Call Lollipops at (670) 234-8040.
For back-to-school fashion, Girl Talk has clothes and accessories tweens will love to wear to school. From Aug. 4 to Aug., 21, girls between ages 8 to 12 will have a ball trying out new styles at this girl boutique’s back-to-school sale. Visit Girl Talk, which is now located at the Townhouse in Chalan Kanoa. The store is open Monday to Friday between 11am to 7pm, on Saturday from 10am to 7pm, and on Sunday from 10am to 7pm. Girl Talk may be reached at (670) 233-8050.
