For those mulling a career in the hotel, construction, automotive or cosmetology industries or those who just want to enhance their skills and knowledge in technical services, the Northern Marianas Technical Institute offers training courses that open doors to more career opportunities in these industries.
Located at Pila Drive in Puerto Rico on Saipan, NMTech offers courses that are specifically designed to both prepare students to enter the workforce and to ensure their success when hired. The trade institute’s courses are considered comprehensive hands-on technical training programs in the mechanical and skills trades and lead to a certification from the National Center for Construction Education and Research for those who focus on eight construction-related courses that include carpentry, electrical, heating and air conditioning systems, among others.
Students specializing in careers in the hotel and restaurant industries earn a globally recognized S.T.A.R.T certification from the American Hotel and Lodging Educational Institute. Those who complete these courses are given the option to choose a designation as front desk representative, restaurant server, or as guest room attendant.
NMTech certifications are also available for students who decide to focus on automotive technology, culinary arts, baking and pastry, or cosmetology, among other available programs,
Also available are Google Certificates courses for those who are looking to beef up their knowledge in IT support, project management, digital marketing and E-commerce, and data analytics.
Enrollment is open to everyone over the age of 16, with the exception of PSS COOP classes or PSS CTE classes. Tuition varies by the course and levels. Scholarship opportunities are available through the Saipan Higher Education Financial Assistance, the CNMI Scholarship Office, the in-house Workforce Development Training Scholarship Program, the CNMI Department of Labor Workforce Innovation Opportunities Act Program, and the Opportunity Act Title 2 where some conditions apply.
Originally established as a trade school through Public Law 20-92, NMTech has since transitioned to its current status of being a technical institute that offers more comprehensive programs to best help and prepare students respond to the wide variety of job opportunities available in the CNMI.
NMTech has formed partnerships with leading local government departments, educational institutions, and private companies that include the Public School System, Northern Marianas College, CNMI Department of Labor’s Workforce Investment Opportunity Agency, Department of Corrections’ outreach program, Island Training Solutions, Northern Marianas Housing Corp., and Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.’s Environmental Health and Disease Prevention.
More information about NMTech is available through their website https://www.nmtechcnmi.org. Their Lower Base office is open Monday to Friday, from 8:30am to 5:30pm, Monday to Thursdays and from 8am to 5pm on Fridays. They are are closed during the weekends and on holidays. Online inquiries may be sent to admissions@nmtechcnmi.org. Classes are offered thought out the day to accommodate working students, including night classes and weekends.
