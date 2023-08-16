Building a strong and reliable workforce that meets the demands of a growing economy has long been an aspiration for the CNMI. With the need to develop a labor pool that feature talent from the island community itself, the Saipan Chamber of Commerce and the Public School System have partnered together and came up with the “2023 Career Exploration Internship Program.”
This seventwo-week program, held from June 21 to Aug. 4, provided select students from several public and private high schools the opportunity to develop skills and to get first-hand knowledge and experience of being a member of the working team of a local business.
SCC executive director Kim Camacho said the ultimate goal of this partnership between the local business and education sectors is to provide students with essential skills and industry exposure, which are the key elements in ensuring the growth and development of the local workforce.
In previous years, the SCC sponsored a one-day program called “Career Exploration Day” where students got to spend eight hours at an establishment to learn the ropes of a workforce environment, but Camacho thought this was more of a “job shadowing’” experience for the students. “I wanted to take it to the next level and provide the hands-on training on a longer term for the students,” she said.
With that in mind, Camacho approached Dr. Jessica Taylor, PSS Career and Technical Education director, who provided the program guidelines and materials. Through Taylor’s initiative, the program flourished with the help of funding from PSS.
In order to participate in the program, interns were first asked to complete an application form that contains basic information and career interests. Camacho, as program administrator and with assistance from SCC members, began the task of placing the interns with specific businesses that catered to the interns’ skills and career interests. Only those who completed the application form in its entirety were placed. “Initially, we had a total of 63 applicants who were between the ages of 16 to 18 from local high schools—Kagman High School, Marianas High School, Saipan Southern High School, and Mount Carmel School on Saipan. Students from Tinian Junior Senior High School and Rota High School also participated,” Camacho said.
Taylor agrees with the approach the Chamber has taken in the process of helping place students with potential employers to help beef up the local workforce. “We hope to build local capacity and support the workforce buildup in the CNMI by exposing our students to the various job opportunities available to them within our own community. Moreover, exposing our businesses to the talented pool of students who are very capable of filling entry-level high-demand positions is critical to our partnership with the Chamber and the business community,” said Taylor.
Eleven local business representing several local industries opened their doors to the interns. These include AP Group, LLC, Bank of Saipan, Coca-Cola Beverage Co., Transpacific International Inc., Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., Marpac Saipan, Paradise Dental Spa, PHI Pharmacy, Plumeria Steak House, Saipan Chamber of Commerce, Triple J Enterprises, Inc., and Pacifica Insurance.
The Chamber later hosted an appreciation luncheon to show their appreciation to their industry partners and to cap the success of the internship program. During this event, Camacho shared that, while the participating businesses were sad to see the program end, they also only had positive feedback, not just about the students but also their experience as mentors to these potential employees. “Our industry partners are so delighted to be a part of these students and their journey.”
Camacho singles out the experience of Plumeria Steak House, which was presented a pin of honor by military personnel from the Innovation Readiness Training for their dedication to supporting local youth and their career development.
With these positive feedback in hand, the Chamber is currently working with Taylor on possible ways to offer the program throughout the school year. However, should there be setbacks, Camacho said the Chamber is committed to offer the program again in the summer of 2024.
On the part of PSS, Taylor said part of the department’s priority is to close the gap that exists between students who graduate with entry level certifications and/or credentials into actual positions in local businesses.
“We want to shift the paradigm and encourage our students to stay on island to continue their education and gain employment for a couple of years at least before venturing elsewhere,” she said. “Today, the CNMI has the capacity and resources to educate and train our students to gain their degrees and employment as well.”
While the program has been touted as a success, there was one challenge that tested the mettle of both program organizers and the student participants—the question of funds.
“Since the interns only got job exposures instead of an actual salary, there were students who pulled themselves out of the program to pursue other paid opportunities,” said Camacho.
To keep the interns’ morale high, the internship organizers provided encouragement to the students so they can understand and appreciate the gains of first gaining experience, which they will need in their journey toward better job opportunities.
“One thing the program team wanted the students to understand was that the value they would receive from the experience surpasses salary. The participants had to understand the value they are receiving through hands-on experience and how much that experience will come to play as they get into their desired career path,” Camacho said.
What then does it take to be good and successful intern? For Camacho, a good intern is one who is truly seeking career opportunities by participating in internship programs such as this joint offering by the Chamber and PSS or other internship opportunities available during the summer months.
Camacho looks at initiative and the ability to communicate as two major factors a student must have to reap the benefits of a work program and be considered as success. “A student taking the initiative to find out how to apply for the program, to ask questions and make calls to the proper organizations are some of the key traits an intern should have. Practicing these qualities sets an intern in the right direction,” she said.
Camacho has this advice to potential interns: “To find success is to simply follow the program guidelines, adhere to your employer placement. Be motivated and be willing to put yourself out there. By doing so, you begin to build your brand and who it is you want to become as you leave high school—opportunities for employment may even rise during internships.”
Taylor also looks for focus, integrity, and the desire to make something out of oneself as added factors in achieving success in internships. “We want students who are serious about their future in the CNMI and beyond.”
Taylor reminds students that a combination of good grades coupled with the practice of sound corporate values such as integrity and trustworthiness are keys to helping a student land good job opportunities.
“There are other criteria beyond your GPA that are critical in being a successful student and citizen. You may not know what you want to be right now, but be open to exploring the opportunities available to you and work on completing programs and your studies until the end. This will help build your resiliency and your skills in becoming trustworthy and focused,” she said.
Critical to the success of an intern is the support they get from their families, particularly in the development of strong work ethos. “We hope families recognize that time, transportation, and encouragement help students achieve success in programs like internships and work-based learning,” Taylor said. “Instilling skills like managing time, being prompt, taking initiative, being a good intern, and excellent communication skills are just a few skills families can help students develop.”
For businesses who want to help lay the foundation of a reliable and strong workforce for the CNMI, Taylor offers these words: “Getting to know who our students are is really at the heart of internships and work-based learning. We hope that partnerships with businesses can be an investment from both parties to build, teach, and develop our CNMI youth into productive and contributing citizens, and potentially gain employment.”
Camacho leaves these encouraging words to students who want to further develop their skills and potential so they can fund their career successes: “The world is filled with opportunities and, as an individual, you’re only as successful as you set yourself out to be. Step outside your comfort zone. Explore and find out where you fit in the workforce. Many questions you ask yourself about a job can be answered by participating in an internship program as it truly is an opportunity for career exploration.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.